Temple University Health System names new System Chief and Chief of the Division for Colorectal Surgery

On March 1, Temple University announced that Dr. Juan Lucas Poggio had been named the System Chief of Colorectal Surgery for Temple University Health System and Chief of the Division of Colorectal Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

He originally joined Temple University as a Professor of Surgery in 2020. Prior to this, he was the Vice Chair of Surgery and Chief of the Division of Colorectal Surgery at Drexel University.

He received his medical degree from the Universidad Del Salvador Medical School in Buenos Aires, Argentina. From there, he completed a General Surgery Internship and Master’s in Tumor Biology from the Mayo Clinic, and did a General residency at Mercy Health System.

He also completed two Fellowships; one for Colon and Rectal Surgery at Henry Ford Hospital, and another for Colon and Rectal Oncologic Surgery at Memorial Sloane-Kettering Cancer Center.

Michael A. Young, MHA, FACHE, President and CEO of Temple University Health System, said of Lucas Poggio’s appointment, “During his time at Temple and throughout his career, Dr. Lucas Poggio has proven himself as a tremendously-skilled and respected surgeon, educator and researcher. We look forward to his leadership of Temple’s highly experienced and multidisciplinary colorectal surgery team.”

Dr. Lucas Poggio is a member of several medical societies, including the Association for Academic Surgery and the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgery. He is also a member and Vice President-elect of the Pennsylvania Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons.

He has also written or co-written many articles for journals like the International Journal of Colorectal Disease, Anticancer Research, and Journal of Surgical Research.

Dr. Lucas Poggio has been named “Top Doctor” by both Philadelphia magazine for Colon and Rectal Surgery and Castle Connolly for Colorectal Surgery.

“We are fortunate to now have Dr. Poggio lead our colorectal surgery division. Dr. Poggio is a well-respected surgeon, educator and researcher. Our students, residents and fellows -- as well as patients -- have all benefited from his knowledge and care,” stated Amy J. Goldberg, MD, FACS, the Interim Dean of Lewis Katz School of Medicine.