Octavio Márquez, new CEO at Diebold Nixdorf.
Márquez has been working on the company for more than eight years. Foto: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.

Octavio Márquez, the next CEO of Diebold Nixdorf

Thanks to his long career in the financial and technology sector, this strategic executive will soon start his new role.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 25, 2022

With more than a year in his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Global Banking, and with more than eight years as a member of the Diebold Nixdorf firm, Octavio Márquez will become its new CEO next month.

Márquez's new position was announced on the same day that the financial results for 2021 were published, where the company obtained revenues close to $4 billion, revenues that would be higher for 2022, according to projections.

Diebold Nixdorf is a leading Hudson-based manufacturer of ATMs and financial services software, employing nearly 22,000 people worldwide. Márquez was in charge of leading the company's different banking business teams, serving customers directly to facilitate all the automation, digitization and transformation processes of their banking operations.

This practical strategic executive, with extensive experience in digital transformation and information technology solutions, thus receives a well-deserved recognition for his long career within the company.

“Octavio is a superb customer-oriented leader and has been integral in driving Diebold Nixdorf’s strategic, operational and financial progress,” Gary Greenfield, non-executive chairman of the company's board of directors, told cleveland.com.

Marquez particularly stood out in his previous role in the areas of sales distribution and services and solutions, while leading the company's banking strategies in the Americas. Likewise, the new CEO of Diebold Nixdorf had already directed the regional headquarters of the company, where, thanks to his management, the business was successfully repositioned and was able to align itself with its proper economic environment that would drive its growth, especially in countries such as Brazil and Mexico.

Long Experience

In his resume, Marquez describes himself as a “strategic hands-on executive with deep expertise in digital transformation and information technology solutions. Respected and influential business leader with extensive global C-level relationships, builds and executes go-to-market strategies that deliver profitable growth by leveraging technology solutions, mergers and acquisitions, international expansion, and partnerships.”

Octavio Márquez, CEO at Diebold Nixdorf.

In his profile, he also recognizes himself as a “strong fiscal manager, capably managing billion-dollar P&L’s and balance sheets using disciplined budgeting, capital allocation, pricing, and margin control to optimize results.”

Before coming to Diebold Nixdorf, Márquez had served as General Manager of Mexico Operations for EMC, a global leader in cloud storage and IT management. He also did the same at Hewlett Packard, in the areas of manufacturing and marketing and sales, efforts that led him in 2011 to be named CEO of the year in Mexico, for the IT and telecommunications industry, by Frost & Sullivan.

Márquez, who currently lives in Houston, TX, has a bachelor's degree in business and finance from the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City. He also has a certificate in Corporate Strategy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in addition to completing the Business Bridge Program at Dartmouth College.

He will assume his new position as CEO and president beginning March 11, while the current director, Gerrard Schmidt, will continue as a member of the company's board of directors.

