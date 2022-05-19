LIVE STREAMING
Netflix logo. Photo credit: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Netflix logo. Photo credit: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Netflix lays off employees after losing subscribers for the first time in a decade

The streaming platform has laid off 150 employees, a few weeks after layoffs at its companion site Tudum.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Michelle Zauner got some hometown love during AAPI history month from Philly City Council. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella.

City Council Cries in H Mart

May 19th, 2022
Article
CIO giving a speech.

Forbes' CIO Next List 2022

May 19th, 2022
Article
Man watching tv.

TelevisaUnivision Upfront

May 19th, 2022
Article
Chellie Cameron was named the next president & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia during a press conference on May 19. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.

From Airport to the Chamber

May 19th, 2022
Article
Cazzu is the new queen of trap in Argentina

The Argentinian trap boom

May 19th, 2022
Article
Mexican actress Paola Núñez will star in the series "Resident Evil", which will premiere on Netflix on July 14. Photo: gettyimages.

Paola Núñez in Resident Evil

May 19th, 2022
Article
The series "Who Killed Sara?" premiered its final season on Netflix. Photo: Netflix.

The end of "Who Killed Sara?

May 19th, 2022
Article
Manolo García rescheduled his tour after being afected by the coronavirus

Manolo García, double album

May 19th, 2022
Emily Leopard-Davis
By
Emily Leopard-Davis
May 19, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Netflix has laid off 150 employees across the company, most of whom were U.S.-based. These layoffs account for less than 2% of the company’s 11,000-plus employees and come almost a month after Netflix first reported they’d lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. The company’s shares have also been down almost 70% since January because of this report.

A company representative for Netflix told CNBC, “As we explained on earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company.” 

They added, “So sadly, we are letting around 150 employees go today, mostly US-based. These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues. We’re working hard to support them through this very difficult transition.”

In addition to these layoffs, Netflix also laid off a team of writers and editors from its companion site, Tudum. These layoffs came days after the initial report of subscriber loss and only a few months after many of those laid off had been hired. 

When asked about the layoffs at Tudum, a company representative told NPR, “Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company."

Those employees were given no notice about their firing and only two weeks of severance pay. 

Reasons that Netflix has given for subscriber loss are increasing competition, inflation, easing pandemic restrictions, and suspending service in Russia. The company also lost 700,000 subscribers in March after suspending service in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

To reduce further subscriber loss, Netflix is planning to crack down on password sharing and potentially offer a lower-priced service that is supported by ads. 

The company estimates that over 100 million households are watching through password sharing, in addition to the 222 million households that are paying. 

Netflix remains the predominant streaming subscription service, however has seen increased competition in recent years with the emergence of alternative options, such as Disney+ and HBO Max, among others. 

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link