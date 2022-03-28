Peoples Financial Services appoints Eliza Zúñiga Ramírez to its Board of Directors

With more than 30 years of experience in executive positions in the area of institutional investments and capital markets, Eliza (Lisa) Zúñiga Ramírez was announced as a board member at Peoples Financial Services Corp., the holding company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust. She brings with her, a successful and proven track record of value creation. At the time of her retirement in 2020, she was a Senior Portfolio Manager and Partner at Segal Bryant and Hamill, an employee-owned money manager with more than $25 billion in assets.

Zúñiga Ramírez, who also serves as a corporate director at a private equity firm called Denver Investments LLC, as well as the Denver Employees Retirement Plan, is also active in the philanthropy world, highlighting its participation in the Colorado Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), at the Denver Foundation, Vuela for Health, and the Latinas First Foundation — sponsoring a scholarship and mentorship program that supports Latinas in Colorado.

"I am excited to be joining the board of such a strong and well-run bank, and look forward to bringing a unique outside perspective to drive stakeholder value. I'm impressed by our bank, our leadership and I feel there is an incredible story to tell. I look forward to bringing my 30 years of investment experience to the table and collaborating with our other impressive and experienced board members,” Zúñiga Ramírez said in a press release after becoming its eighth board member.

For his part, William Aubrey, Chairman of the Board of Peoples Financial Services Corp. stressed:

We are excited to have a person of Lisa's qualifications and experience join our board. Her capital market experience in analyzing hundreds of small cap companies allows her to bring a long history of value creation to our board. I look forward to working with her to improve shareholder's value.

Zúñiga Ramírez, who is currently the president of Éxito Consulting, LLC, a firm that advises boards of directors, companies and individuals on corporate issues and strategies, ESG and financial matters, was also a portfolio manager and partner at Denver Investments LLC, a company acquired by Segal Bryant and Hamill in 2018.

Credentials

Zúñiga Ramírez has a BSBA from the University of Colorado at Denver and an MBA from Regis University, also in Denver. She is a 2021 graduate of Boardbound by the Women's Leadership Foundation, is a Certified Financial Analyst and holds the SASB FSA credential.

For her part, Zúñiga Ramírez also has extensive experience within organizations that work to empower women and stimulate equality and representation in the workplace, as well as the development of professional leadership. These include: The Athena Alliance, the Latino Corporate Directors Association, Women Corporate Directors, NACD, and Extraordinary Women on Boards (EWOB).

About Peoples

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey, and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. It offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations and government entities.