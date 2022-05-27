Mariano Lozano is the new Executive VP & President Latam for Mondelēz

"My generational mentors taught me that even though you might not be the most talented person in the job, you will succeed through hard work and perseverance." Mariano Lozano.

Mondelēz International, the world leader in snacks that has revolutionized the market for these products with net revenues in 2021 of approximately $29 billion, and which has such recognized brands as Oreo, Lacta, Social Club, Tang and Trident, announced the arrival of Mariano Lozano to the company.

Lozano, who joined Mondelēz last April, currently serves as the company's Executive Vice President and President for Latin America, responsible for leading the company's multi-million dollar efforts in Los Angeles.

Lozano's Career

This industrial engineer from the University of Buenos Aires, in Argentina, widely recognized in the industry thanks to his internal entrepreneurial spirit and consumer-centric approach, is a recognized leader in categories such as dairy and beverages.

With more than 30 years of experience and leadership insights in Latin America, North America, Europe and Africa, Lozano, who is also a member of Mondelēz International's global management team, began his career in the retail and supply chain industry before moving up to general management and leadership positions, initially in markets such as Brazil and Argentina, and later in other continents.

“In more than 20 years at Danone, I held roles including: CEO Danone Slovakia, Brazil, Danone Clover Southern Africa, and Danone North America. Now, in the current role of EVP & President Latin America for Mondelēz International we are looking forward to bring our purpose of Snacking Made Right to live, making sure every person in LA has the right snack, at the right time, made the right way,” said Lozano.

“I feel great passion to drive growth with my team and overcome challenging environments. I am committed to social and economic progress, fulfilling my part to generate profitable, sustainable growth. With a consistent, demonstrated, and solid track record of growth, my team and I enable business transformation and evolution by working, activating and unleashing people´s full potential,” he ended.