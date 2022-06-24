Austin GIS appoints José Avalos as its new CEO

Austin GIS, Inc., a technology company focused on 5G and IOT infrastructure solutions, recently named José Álvaro Avalos, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of the firm, as its new CEO and member of the Board of Directors.

According to its website, “AustinGIS™ provides institutions, large enterprises and the public sector with IoT, smart city, digital transformation and infrastructure as-a-service–through large-scale financing and turnkey solutions—at scale. These smart offerings provide unprecedented safety, personalized experiences, real-time decision-making and autonomous capabilities to the retail, education, public sector, industrial, energy and transportation industries.”

Avalos underlines:

We create value for our customers by making large-scale Infrastructure-as-a-Service deployments affordable and accessible. We finance the CapEx as well as provide installation and management of our validated turnkey solutions.

José Avalos’ Career and Recognitions

Prior to Austin GIS, Avalos was vice president of the Internet of Things Group and General Manager in RBHE Vertical Markets at Intel Corporation. There, he led Intel's worldwide visual, transactional and edge compute solutions business, which involved delivering platforms for digital signage, interactive kiosks, interactive whiteboards, smart vending machines, ATMs, POS, thin clients and edge computers into retail, banking, hospitality, restaurants and education industries.

José Álvaro Avalos, co-founder, CRO, and CEO at Austin Gis. LCDA Member. Photo: @LatinoDirectors.

Avalos founded Intel's digital signage and visual solutions business, and in 2013 was named one of the top 11 executives in the digital signage industry by Digital Signage Today. He and his team received three Intel Achievement Awards.

At Intel, he also served as director of marketing for the consumer electronics business unit and general manager of the ultra-wideband networking operation. He also helped power Intel's first platforms in ultra-wideband, multi-processor print imaging, digital television, web appliance, analog set-top box, ultraportable notebooks, and in-car computing.

Avalos exposes one of his strengths as his ability of “building productive long-term customer relationships, growing new ventures, technical innovation and new product category creation, leading and managing worldwide organizations, and extensive experience conducting international business in over 40 countries.”

In 2021 and 2022, he was included in the HITEC 100 list of the 100 most influential Hispanics in the technology industry. He has been granted more than 15 patents in the fields of digital signage, visual solutions, and edge computing, with additional patents pending.

Avalos, who is an executive member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), where he completed the Board Ready Institute program, has a BS EE from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a MS EE from Arizona State University. He is also a graduate of the general management executive program at Harvard Business School and of the executive acceleration program at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

He has also served on the Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA), the Digital Signage Association, Mexico's IT Industry Association (AMITI) and the ASU W. P. Carey School of Business Services Institute Board of Directors, and the Advisory Boards of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and SEMATECH's KGD Program.