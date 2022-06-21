IDEX Corporation appoints Alejandro Quiroz as a member of its Board

IDEX Corporation, a company that “makes thousands of products and mission-critical components that improve everyday life all around you,” announced the appointment of Alejandro Quiroz Centeno as a member of its Board of Directors, a role he began to play on June 15.

With the arrival of Quiroz, who is also part of the Board's Compensation Committee, the size of the board increased from 10 to 11 directors, where he is the only member of Hispanic origin.

Quiroz's Career

Quiroz, who currently serves as CEO Latin America for Prysmian Group, a world leader in the power and telecommunications cable systems industry, comes to this new Board of Directors with a strong corporate background.

Alejandro Quiroz Centeno, member of IDEX Board of Directors. Photo: IDEX Corporation.

Before joining the Prysmian Group, Quiroz was president of Aptiv Latin America, where he led a $5.5 billion automotive technology business and managed 75,000 employees in 40 locations in Mexico, Central and South America.

His previous experience includes leadership roles in multiple countries at auto suppliers Tenneco, Edscha AG, and Continental AG, as well as home appliance manufacturer Whirlpool.

“Now that more than half of IDEX revenue comes from outside the United States, we look forward to the perspective and insight that Alejandro will bring based on his significant experience leading international manufacturing organizations,” said Eric D. Ashleman, IDEX Chief Executive Officer and President.

Ashleman also underlined:

He has a strong track record of leveraging applied technologies into long-term competitive advantage within a variety of industries and geographies and will be an ideal fit for IDEX.

Quiroz holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidad de las Americas-Puebla. He is a member of the United States-Mexico Foundation and the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA).

Quiroz highlights the following milestones through his LinkedIn profile:

Full P&L responsibilities for multibillion-dollar businesses in EMEA, The Americas and Asia. Led highly profitable business units in both emerging and developed markets.

Serving as an independent director in public, non-for-profit, and private equity boards.

Proven reputation of creating strategies to enable growth in B2B/B2C and deliver record-setting company profitability & free cash flow. Business transformation, digital platforms and e-commerce. Cross-cultural & Multilingual.

Served on senior teams that assessed global M&A targets and drove integration activities, including for a $12 billion and a couple $1 billion acquisitions. Conversely, they helped prepare and execute a successful spin-off that tripled the market capitalization of a traditional automotive company moving towards industrial technology space, a formidable value creation story.

“Alejandro has deep current business experience in markets all over the world, which will bring great value to our board. He will be an excellent addition to an already strong Board of Directors,” said William M. Cook, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

About IDEX Corporation

Founded in 1988, with three small entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, this firm currently has more than 45 diverse companies around the world. With more than 7,500 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a high-performance global company with nearly $2.8 billion in annual sales committed to manufacturing trusted solutions that improve lives. IDEX shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IEX.”