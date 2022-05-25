Juniper Networks appoints Steve Fernández to its Board of Directors

Juniper Networks, a leading AI-powered secure networking company, recently announced the appointment of Hispanic CEO Steve Fernandez to its board of directors.

The appointment, which became effective on May 11, will allow this technology firm to continue simplifying network operations while driving superior experiences for its end users.

Juniper Networks stated:

Steve joins our board at a pivotal time in Juniper’s transformation.

“His expertise with leading enterprise IT transitions to the cloud will be key to continuing our mission to deliver experience-first networking to our customers and adds to the breadth of knowledge of our current board members,” said Rami Rahim, CEO of Juniper Networks.

Juniper networks data center. Photo: Juniper Networks.

Fernández's Career

Since 2020, he has served as Global Technology Director for AIG, a leading global insurance organization, where he is responsible for developing the company's technology vision and operations.

Before coming to this insurance firm, Fernández was CTO of L'Oréal in Paris, France, and led the company's global transformation, creating a modern digital workplace for employees and successfully developing a technical culture focused on agility, speed and professional results.

Fernández, a graduate of the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, has also held various C-suite level positions at companies, such as Conisus, LLC and The Coca-Cola Company, Bottling Investments Group.

“In joining Juniper’s board of directors, I am looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise in helping companies through digital transformations, including Juniper’s own cloud journey. It’s an exciting time for Juniper, and the networking industry at-large, to capitalize on software and automation to deliver better business outcomes,” said Fernández.

For its part, Juniper Networks takes advantage of Fernández's arrival to highlight his successful career: “We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability, and equality.”