Juniper Networks appoints Steve Fernández to its Board of Directors
The leading computer security services company announced the arrival of the notable IT executive to its Board of Directors.
MORE IN THIS SECTION
Juniper Networks, a leading AI-powered secure networking company, recently announced the appointment of Hispanic CEO Steve Fernandez to its board of directors.
The appointment, which became effective on May 11, will allow this technology firm to continue simplifying network operations while driving superior experiences for its end users.
Juniper Networks stated:
Steve joins our board at a pivotal time in Juniper’s transformation.
“His expertise with leading enterprise IT transitions to the cloud will be key to continuing our mission to deliver experience-first networking to our customers and adds to the breadth of knowledge of our current board members,” said Rami Rahim, CEO of Juniper Networks.
Fernández's Career
Since 2020, he has served as Global Technology Director for AIG, a leading global insurance organization, where he is responsible for developing the company's technology vision and operations.
Before coming to this insurance firm, Fernández was CTO of L'Oréal in Paris, France, and led the company's global transformation, creating a modern digital workplace for employees and successfully developing a technical culture focused on agility, speed and professional results.
RELATED CONTENT
Fernández, a graduate of the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, has also held various C-suite level positions at companies, such as Conisus, LLC and The Coca-Cola Company, Bottling Investments Group.
“In joining Juniper’s board of directors, I am looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise in helping companies through digital transformations, including Juniper’s own cloud journey. It’s an exciting time for Juniper, and the networking industry at-large, to capitalize on software and automation to deliver better business outcomes,” said Fernández.
For its part, Juniper Networks takes advantage of Fernández's arrival to highlight his successful career: “We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability, and equality.”
Open The Link----------->>> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞𝟐𝟒.𝐂𝐨𝐦
copy and open this site .……......>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
>>>>> http://Www.SmartJob1.com
I've made $64,000 so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do.
:) AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦
I basically make about $6,000-$8,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it…. HERE ➤➤ 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐣𝐨𝐛𝐳.𝐜𝐨𝐦
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…
Open The Link———–>>> 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
.
See More Information Here…..> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝟐𝟒.𝐜𝐨𝐦