LIVE STREAMING
Steven Fernández, Juniper Networks member of the Board.
An important achievement for this successful Latino executive. Photo: @LatinoDirectors.

Juniper Networks appoints Steve Fernández to its Board of Directors

The leading computer security services company announced the arrival of the notable IT executive to its Board of Directors.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Photo: Brittany Valentine/Al Día News

Philly’s S’bucks union grows

May 26th, 2022
Article
Rockstar Energy has released Rockstar Punched Aguas Frescas alongside their “Poder Para Mi Gente” campaign. Photo credit: Rockstar Energy

Poder Para Mi Gente campaign

May 26th, 2022
Article
With a location in Fairmount, Buena Onda will soon expand to Rittenhouse and Radnor, and later across the nation. Photo Courtesy of DJ Torney.

Buena Onda goes national

May 26th, 2022
Article
“La Jauría”, the debut feature by Colombian director Andrés Ramírez Pulido, won the Critics' Week Grand Prize at the Cannes Festival. Photo: Semaine de la Critique.

Colombian film in Cannes

May 26th, 2022
Article
Raphy Pina founded the production company Pina Records in 1996

Jail for music producer

May 26th, 2022
Article
Amazon river in Bolivia. Photo: Wikipedia

Hidden in the jungle

May 26th, 2022
Article
The Río Babel festival also includes humor shows and art expositions

Río Babel, more than music

May 26th, 2022
Article
Christina Aguilera and Tini present their new single 'Suéltame'. Photo: Instagram Xtina

Christina Aguilera and Tini

May 25th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
May 25, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Juniper Networks, a leading AI-powered secure networking company, recently announced the appointment of Hispanic CEO Steve Fernandez to its board of directors.

The appointment, which became effective on May 11, will allow this technology firm to continue simplifying network operations while driving superior experiences for its end users.

Juniper Networks stated:

Steve joins our board at a pivotal time in Juniper’s transformation.

“His expertise with leading enterprise IT transitions to the cloud will be key to continuing our mission to deliver experience-first networking to our customers and adds to the breadth of knowledge of our current board members,” said Rami Rahim, CEO of Juniper Networks.

Juniper networks data center. Photo: Juniper Networks.
Juniper networks data center. Photo: Juniper Networks.

Fernández's Career

Since 2020, he has served as Global Technology Director for AIG, a leading global insurance organization, where he is responsible for developing the company's technology vision and operations.

Before coming to this insurance firm, Fernández was CTO of L'Oréal in Paris, France, and led the company's global transformation, creating a modern digital workplace for employees and successfully developing a technical culture focused on agility, speed and professional results.

Fernández, a graduate of the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, has also held various C-suite level positions at companies, such as Conisus, LLC and The Coca-Cola Company, Bottling Investments Group.

“In joining Juniper’s board of directors, I am looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise in helping companies through digital transformations, including Juniper’s own cloud journey. It’s an exciting time for Juniper, and the networking industry at-large, to capitalize on software and automation to deliver better business outcomes,” said Fernández. 

For its part, Juniper Networks takes advantage of Fernández's arrival to highlight his successful career: “We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability, and equality.”

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
jajotin897
May 25th, 2022 - 1:02 pm
Finally a proven way of earning money online. Yes! you can earn more than you think only by working just a few hours from home regularly. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last weekly payment was exactly 25,337 dollars.
.
See More Information Here…..> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝟐𝟒.𝐜𝐨𝐦
ridoga9387
May 25th, 2022 - 3:01 pm
Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page.

Open The Link----------->>> 𝐖­­𝐰­­𝐰­­.𝐖­­𝐨­­𝐫­­𝐤­­𝐒­­𝐢­­𝐭­­𝐞­­𝟐­­𝟒.𝐂­­𝐨­­𝐦
doyav15785
May 25th, 2022 - 7:09 pm
[ JOIN US ] Find USA Online Jobs (8000$-95000$ Weekly) safe and secure! Easy Acces To Information. Simple in use. All the Answers. Multiple sources combined. Fast and trusted. Discover us now! Easy & Fast, 99% Match.
copy and open this site .……......>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
paneh48665
May 25th, 2022 - 7:14 pm
I’m making $80 per/hr to complete some jobs on the laptop.I have not at all believed that it’d even possible but my close buddy was making $27k only in five weeks ple working this easy offer and she had influenced me to join. Check extra instructions by visiting following web

>>>>> http://Www.SmartJob1.com
tecisa7602
May 26th, 2022 - 2:18 am

I've made $64,000 so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do.
:) AND GOOD LUCK.:)

HERE====)> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦
jipip72296
May 26th, 2022 - 1:08 pm

I basically make about $6,000-$8,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it…. HERE ➤➤ 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐣𝐨𝐛𝐳.𝐜𝐨𝐦
foyiwo2726
May 26th, 2022 - 3:03 pm

𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link