Diego A. Rodríguez named new independent director at LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree, Inc., the leading online financial services marketplace in the United States, announced in late April the appointment of two new independent directors to its Board.

While Jennifer Witz submitted her resignation as a member of the Board of this company, Diego A. Rodríguez and Mark Ernst assumed their new roles on April 27.

Doug Lebda, Founder, Chairman and CEO of LendingTree, said:

I am thrilled to welcome Mark and Diego to the Board of Directors and want to thank Jennifer for her contribution and support as a board member.

Lebda also highlighted the importance of Rodríguez's arrival, pointing out that “Diego brings a unique combination of creative product design and innovation grounded in a pragmatic business and engineering mindset that will certainly serve LendingTree and its shareholders well.”

“The addition of these new members will help to elevate our organization as we execute on our strategy, deliver a best-in-class customer experience and become the ultimate resource for consumers wanting to take control of their financial lives,” it was highlighted from LendingTree, Inc.

For his part, the arrival of Ernst, who has extensive experience in technology and financial services, as well as in operational background, is expected to be a great addition to the company.

Rodríguez's Career

Rodríguez's resume highlights his roles as EVP, Chief Product and Design Officer at Intuit, where he oversaw the design and delivery of the company's product ecosystem.

Prior to coming to Intuit, Rodríguez was a Partner and Global CEO of IDEO, where he led the creation of new growth ventures and was instrumental in funding and incubating a portfolio of external startups, including PillPack, Faraday Bicycles, and Mural.

Rodríguez was also a founding faculty member of Stanford University's d.school, “a place where people use design to develop their own creative potential,” and an entrepreneur-in-residence at Harvard Business School. He was a member of the Harvard University's Board of Overseers and is currently a Professor of the Practice at Boise State University.

About Ernst

He currently serves as Managing Partner at Bellevue Capital LLC, a private investment firm. In addition to his extensive governance experience, he has significant oversight experience with transformational initiatives in the B2B and B2C sectors.

Prior to joining Bellevue, Ernst served as EVP and COO of Fiserv for seven years, where he was instrumental in integrating Fiserv's technology services, creating a high-performance operating company.

He also served as Deputy Commissioner of Operations Support for the IRS.

Both Mark Ernst and Diego Rodríguez will be running for election at the annual meeting of LendingTree, Inc. on June 22, 2022.

About LendingTree, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, NC, this is an online marketplace company that connects consumers with the options they need to be confident in their financial decisions.

LendingTree enables its users to purchase financial services the same way they would purchase airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of more than 500 partners in one simple search and choosing the option that best suits their needs.

Services include home loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards, insurance, and more.