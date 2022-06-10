Helen of Troy Limited appointed Tábata Gómez and Elena Otero to its board of directors.

Helen of Troy Limited, a global designer, developer and marketer of branded consumer products for the home, outdoor, health, wellness and beauty, recently announced the appointment of Tábata Gómez and Elena Otero to its board of directors.

Gómez and Otero, who assumed their new roles from the beginning of May 2022, joined this board that already has ten directors, nine of whom are independent.

The two business leaders were received with high expectations, as they have extensive experience in senior positions at established companies in the consumer goods and device industry, and possess substantial international experience, both personal and professional.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tabata and Elena as new directors to the Board. Their appointments are the culmination of a robust search process that began several months ago and was announced at our 2021 Annual Meeting. We are committed to regularly evaluating our Board’s configuration to ensure we have the right mix of skills, experiences, and backgrounds to oversee the Company,” said Timothy Meeker, Chairman of the Board and Chair of the Nominating Committee.

Meeker also pointed:

About Tábata Gómez

She is president of the Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage Group, a $4 billion business unit within Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s Tools & Storage division, which she joined in 2017.

Gómez, who grew up in Mexico and earned a bachelor's degree in international relations from the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City, brings extensive experience in global marketing, branding, general management, product innovation, operational leadership, and organizational development. She also has experience in digital marketing and management of licensed products.

Prior to joining Stanley Black & Decker, Gómez worked for Coty Inc. USA, as well as for Procter & Gamble's Beauty, Appliances, and other consumer categories division in the United States, Europe and Latin America.

She is a member of the Board of Directors of the World Trade Center Institute.

About Elena Otero

Elena Otero has more than 30 years of experience in the global consumer products industry, primarily in marketing, growth and strategy, e-commerce, and general management.

Her background has allowed her to lead complex, multicultural and multifunctional organizations in more than 25 countries, specializing in a wide range of categories, including home care, pets, beauty, and personal care.

Otero comes to this new board with extensive senior experience in marketing disciplines, such as branding, consumer insights, innovation, analytics, digital, and consumer engagement. She also has general management experience in various geographies, including the U.S., the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Otero, who grew up in Venezuela and has a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and a master's degree in Manufacturing Engineering from Boston University, as well as an MBA from IESA in Venezuela, recently retired from The Clorox Company after a twenty-year career. Before Clorox, Otero worked for 12 years at Procter & Gamble in Latin America.

“Tabata and Elena will each provide their valuable, current perspectives to our Board as we continue to execute our Transformation strategy and work to enhance value for all Helen of Troy shareholders,” it is highlighted.

About Helen of Troy Limited

It is a leading global consumer goods company that provides creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of recognized leading brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, and Drybar.