Fannie Mae hires first chief D&I officer for the newly created position

Fannie Mae has hired Sharifa A. Anderson as the company’s first Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, as well as part of the Management Committee.

The news was announced in press release on Feb. 28, where it was stated that Anderson’s role “signifies Fannie Mae’s sustained commitment to promoting supplier diversity, enabling opportunities for minority- and women-owned firms in capital markets, and fostering an accessible, inclusive workplace that attracts, develops, and retains diverse talent.”

Anderson brings nearly 20 years of experience in the housing industry and recently served in a similar role at Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh. She is also involved in the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Group.

Anderson received her Bachelor’s degree from Hood College in Economics and Law and Society. She also has a Masters of Arts in Public Policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Before working as the DEI Officer at Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, she worked as an attorney for Relman Colfax and Ballard Spahr. At Relman Colfax, she worked in Fair Lending Counseling and Compliance and Public Finance and Housing at Ballard Spahr. She also worked in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Office of General Counsel, Finance Division.

“Sharifa’s impressive background and expertise in fair lending, affordable housing, and public policy make her well-suited to lead Fannie Mae’s D&I programs and Office of Minority and Woman Inclusion. Sharifa will play an important role in helping us achieve our strategic priorities as we work with industry partners to foster greater representation of people of color and women throughout the housing industry,” said Fannie Mae’s Chief Executive Officer, Hugh R. Frater.

This will also be the second job Anderson has had at Fannie Mae. She worked for the company earlier in her career as a Senior Business Manager. Anderson appears happy to be back stating, “I was proud to work at Fannie Mae early in my career journey, and I am honored and energized to be returning to the company during this pivotal time in the housing industry.”

She added, “I look forward to working alongside Fannie Mae’s leadership team to build a more diverse and inclusive workforce, and a housing industry that shares Fannie Mae’s mission to facilitate equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and rental housing across the country.”