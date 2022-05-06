LIVE STREAMING
Estée Lauder products.
The cosmetics group already has 16 members on its board. Photo: @EsteeLauder.

Arturo Núñez appointed new member of Estée Lauder’s board of directors

The globally experienced marketing director joined the famous company last month.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Dems in the state came out mostly against the leaked opinion from the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Photos: AL DÍA Archives.

Outrage at all levels

May 6th, 2022
Article
Radio studio.

Oye, a New Radio Experience

May 6th, 2022
Article
Jessica Cisneros has long zeroed in on Rep. Henry Cuellar's abortion stance. Photos: Getty Images

Cuellar cornered

May 6th, 2022
Article
The Astros' 4-0 win over the Mariners on May 3 marked manager Dusty Baker's 2,000th career win. Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

History for Dusty Baker

May 6th, 2022
Article
Small Business Week 2022

Small Business Week 2022

May 6th, 2022
Article
Latina María 'Chica' López has become the first Latina woman to join the Fortnite Icon Series. Photo: gettyimages.

A Latina Fortnite Icon

May 6th, 2022
Article
The shirt, worn by Diego Maradona in the legendary match between Argentina and Mexico at the '86 World Cup, was sold in an online auction for a record price. Photo: Getty Images.

$9 million for Maradona

May 6th, 2022
Article
Rosalía says Dabiz Muñoz is her "favorite chef in the world"

Rosalía's menu

May 6th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
May 06, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Estée Lauder, the leading cosmetics company based in New York, recently announced the election of Arturo Núñez as a new member of its board of directors, a decision that became effective on April 25.

Núñez, who will also hold a position on the company's Audit Committee, has been serving since 2021 as director of marketing at Nu Holdings, a digital banking platform based in Brazil that also provides services in Mexico and Colombia.

With a term that expires in November 2024, Núñez took over as a Class I director, increasing the number of directors of this cosmetics firm to 16.

William P. Lauder, executive chairman, expressed:

We welcome Arturo Nuñez and are excited that he is joining our board of directors.

“Arturo has an impressive global business background that includes consumer-oriented experience from his current role at Nubank and his previous positions at Apple, Nike, and the NBA. We expect that our board will benefit from Arturo’s valuable perspectives on creative marketing, modern retail, innovative technology, and consumer branding, including connecting with diverse consumers,” said Lauder.

Núñez’s Career 

Núñez, 55, also worked as director of marketing for Latin America at Apple Inc. between 2014 and 2018.

Also, from 2007 to 2014, he was part of the marketing department of Nike, Inc., where he held the role of global vice president of basketball marketing. Previously (1999-2007) he also held various positions in the National Basketball Association (NBA), including vice president, managing director, NBA Latin America and U.S. Hispanic.

About Estée Lauder

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products.

The Estée Lauder Group, owner of Le Labo and Tom Ford Beauty, as well as its namesake brand Estée Lauder, reported sales of $5.54 billion in the second quarter of its fiscal year, from September to December.

Its products are sold in approximately 150 countries.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
wifas58944
May 6th, 2022 - 4:18 pm
Cash making job for evey american to earn and work online. earns more than $15k every month with this home based job.bvg i made $18521 from this job in my spare time afte my college. easy to do job and its regular income are awesome. no skills needed to do this job all you need to know is how to copy and paste stuff online.
Open This Website >>>>>>>>>> 𝑾𝒘𝒘.𝑪𝑨𝑺𝑯𝑨𝑷𝑷1.𝑪𝒐𝒎

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link