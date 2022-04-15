LIVE STREAMING
Yolanda Macias, board member at Skechers.
Skechers appoints Yolanda Macias as a member of its Board of Directors

Yolanda Macias becomes the third woman to be appointed to the Board of this comfort technology company.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
April 15, 2022

Skechers USA, Inc., the Southern California-based Comfort Technology Company™, the world's third-largest athletic lifestyle brand, has named Yolanda Macias to its Board of Directors.

With the arrival of Macías to the Board, the number of directors rises to eight, including five independent members and three women appointed in the last three years.

Skechers, publicly traded (NYSE:SKX), designs, develops and markets a wide range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Its collections are available in the United States and in more than 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores.

Robert Greenberg, CEO of Skechers and chairman of the board of directors, stresses that its position has been achieved thanks to the “ability to design comfortable, innovative and stylish products, and deliver our offering where and how consumers desire it.”

Greenberg also noted: “Given the growing emphasis on the fast-changing world of digital commerce, we felt further expanding and diversifying our Board of Directors with a creative business leader would be an asset to our brand. Yolanda brings a new perspective, and we believe she will complement our current directors. We look forward to leveraging her experience as we execute our strategic plans, maintain our position as a competitive force in this industry and drive toward our goal of $10 billion in annual sales by 2026.”

Formation of the New Board

The company's board of directors is now comprised of founder, chairman and CEO Robert Greenberg; the president, Michael Greenberg; the director of operations, David Weinberg; as well as independent members Katherine Blair, Morton Erlich, Zulema García and Richard Siskind. Macías now also joins them as an independent member.

About Yolanda Macias

Macias, who currently holds the role of chief content officer at Cinedigm Entertainment Group (Nasdaq: CIDM), where she arrived in 2013, oversees global content acquisitions, as well as digital and physical sales and marketing.

Prior to her arrival at Cinedigm, Macias held various positions at Gaiam Inc., Vivendi Entertainment, a division of Universal Music Group, DirecTV, Inc., Technicolor, and The Walt Disney Company.

Macias also currently serves as a member of the Advisory Council for The Digital Entertainment Group's Canon Club (C5LA), which is dedicated to supporting women in entertainment and technology.

