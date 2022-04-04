Cerence Inc. Appoints Jennifer Salinas as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Jennifer Salinas has been appointed the new Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Cerence Inc.

“Jennifer is an incredibly talented attorney and a charismatic, dynamic leader who joins Cerence with great experience and achievements, both professionally and personally,” Stefan Ortmanns, CEO at Cerence, pointed out following the appointment of Salinas into her new role.

Ortmanns also pointed:

She is an excellent, key addition to my leadership team as we work hard to scale the business, drive a high-performance culture and achieve greater results for the company and our stakeholders.

Salinas, who until recently served as the head of litigation for Lenovo Group Limited (Lenovo), a $60 billion public company and the world's largest PC firm, also served as general counsel for the Lenovo Solutions Group Infrastructure, a $7 billion revenue business unit within the firm.

“I am excited and honored at this terrific opportunity and look forward to partnering with Stefan, his leadership team, and the Board during this exciting phase at Cerence. As a lawyer by training, but as a strategist at heart, I am eager to immerse myself in the company and its products, understand the markets, and ultimately help refine our strategy to grow and to win,” stressed Salinas, who also has extensive experience in IP portfolio management, litigation and IP license agreements.

In addition to her experience at Lenovo, Salinas has more than a decade of experience as a partner at several prominent law firms, where she regularly advised the leaders and boards of directors of mid-cap clients and regularly presented important matters such as pre-trial diligence IPO, SEC disclosures and securities litigation.

Salinas, a former national president of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA), and a member of the board of Legal Aid for North Carolina, will assume her new role at Cerence Inc., “IA for a world on the move,” beginning April 4, 2022 at Cerence Burlington, Massachusetts.

Salinas earned her Juris Doctor degree in Law from Loyola University Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from San Diego State University. She is bicultural and bilingual, and has global experience across APAC, EMEA and LATAM, including China, Germany, the UK, India, Brazil, Mexico, Dubai, Macau and other important geographies.

For his part, President of the Hispanic National Bar Association, Carlos M. Bollar, stated: “We are so proud of Ms. Salinas. Cerence made a brilliant choice in appointing her to the General Counsel position. She is a spectacular lawyer with extensive leadership and management experience. Ms. Salinas is also a dedicated advocate and trailblazer in the Latino community with a passion for community service and philanthropy. We have no doubt that Ms. Salinas will be an exceptional member of the Cerence leadership team.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence is the global industry leader in creating unique and moving experiences for the world of mobility. Its success is based on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with his unique artificial intelligence technology. Whether through connected cars, autonomous driving, electric vehicles or buildings, this company is charting the way forward.