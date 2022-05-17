Selena Gomez launches “Your Words Matter,” a new mental health campaign

May is nationally recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. For several decades, the month has been utilized to raise awareness about mental health, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people who are facing mental health challenges.

At the beginning of the month, singer and actress Selena Gomez announced that she was launching the “Your Words Matter” campaign. The campaign goal is to raise awareness about the words people use when talking about mental health, and the negative impact of using certain words incorrectly.

“Words can be a barrier to people seeking help and increase the stigma associated with mental health. Many of these words have been normalized and accepted for far too long, but it’s time we bring awareness to the words we use… because they matter,” Gomez wrote.

In her Instagram post, Gomez used herself as an example of this behavior. She included a TikTok video in which she jokes about being a “psycho” because of a text message she sent.

The campaign is a collaboration between her makeup brand, Rare Beauty, and Mental Health First Aid, a course that trains people to recognize signs of mental illness and substance abuse, as well as gives them the skills to help someone who is developing a mental illness or is in crisis.

As part of the campaign, Rare Beauty posted tips on its Instagram that outlined person-first language. For example, Gomez, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, would be referred to as a person with bipolar disorder instead of a bipolar person.

The brand’s post read, “The words you use hold more power than you may realize. They can increase the stigma associated with mental health, which can prevent people from seeking the help they need. When we recognize that our word choice matters, we can make a positive impact to those around us. Whether you’re sharing or responding, it’s important to be mindful of word choice.”

This isn’t Gomez’s first foray into mental health advocacy. Along with her mother, Mandy Teefey, and businesswoman, Daniella Pierson, Gomez launched the social media site Wondermind. The site is focused on mental health and was launched in February.

Last year, Gomez partnered with Rare Beauty to launch the Mental Health 101 campaign, dedicated to supporting mental health education and encouraging financial support for more mental health services.

In addition to those campaigns and the Wondermind website, Gomez also raises money for her Rare Impact Fund, “which seeks to expand mental health services for young people in schools and educational settings” through Rare Beauty. One percent of all Rare Beauty sales go to the fund.