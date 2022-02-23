US women's soccer team achieves equal pay

After six years of litigation between a group of 28 soccer players and the American Soccer Federation, U.S. Soccer, the entity that regulates the sport in the United States, achieved a historic victory. The players reached this victory after the discriminatory policy on the federation’s payments were recognized and it was decided that they should receive the same amount as the men's team.

Through a statement, U.S. Soccer announced its commitment to achieving equality in its sporting discipline and recognized the unprecedented success achieved by the women's team in reaching this historic decision, from which future athletes will benefit. In the document, they also highlight: “U.S. Soccer is committed to offering the same remuneration to the men's and women's national teams in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup.”

“We are pleased to announce that, depending on the negotiation of a new collective agreement, we will have resolved our long-standing dispute over equal pay and we will be proud to join in a shared commitment to promote equality in football,” can be read in the Federation document.

In addition to the valuable ruling, the players will also receive $24 million in compensation, after requesting $66 million.

The Process

In 2016, the players filed a gender pay discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which was backed by the Equal Pay Act.

The complaint against the U.S. Soccer Team arrived in 2019 under the argument that this discriminatory policy, an institutionalized practice, offered economic compensation with wide differences between the men's and women's teams.

In 2020, a California District court downplayed the pay equity process, recognizing only the petition to balance working conditions.

Finally, in 2022, the players won their historic appeal, in the year in which the Fifa World Cup will be played in Qatar, thus generating pressure on the soccer entity and on the other national federations.

The current arrangement expires on March 31, and the federal justice system will be in charge of ratifying the new and definitive contract.

Reactions

“It’s 2022, and women shouldn’t have to keep fighting for equal pay - on the factory floor, at the checkout counter, or on the soccer field. But you don’t get what you don’t fight for,” Senator Elizabeth Warren pointed out through her Twitter account.

Likewise, Hillary Clinton pointed out that “getting equal pay shouldn't require a lawsuit. But when it does, the people who fight for fairness make the world better for all of us.”

Through the same social network, one of the figures of the North American team, Alex Morgan, celebrated the decision and said that it was "a historic day."

Another of the team's stars, Megan Rapinoe, winner of the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2019, stressed that they are going to leave their sport in a better place than the one they found. “When we win, we all win!” the soccer player stressed.

New Deal

As of March 31, the date on which the agreement will be implemented, a new method for distributing bonuses will be established. To date, the payment of bonuses was made according to the prizes awarded by Fifa, an entity that distributed $38 million in prizes to France, champion of the last men's World Cup, while the United States, champion of the women's World Cup France in 2019, only received $4 million.