LIVE STREAMING
Studio microphone.
Stay tuned for relevant conversations from these content creators. Photo: Pixabay.

YR Media launches youth-led cultural innovation interview series

The media company for emerging creators hosts a talk show that highlights the efforts by young leaders in various industries.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Car radio screen displaying fm radio station.

More Latino Content in Radio

June 7th, 2022
Article
Wells Fargo and Rebuilding Together Philadelphia are partnering to repair homes in the region. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.

Home repairs in North Philly

June 7th, 2022
Article
Patrick Pihana Branco is running to be a representative from Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District in D.C. Photo: Campaign for Patrick Pihana Branco.

Hawaii’s First Latino Rep?

June 7th, 2022
Article
The King of Spain International Journalism Awards recognize the work of Spanish- and Portuguese-language journalism professionals in the Ibero-American Community of Nations. Its 2022 edition recently commenced. Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey

The Best of the Best

June 7th, 2022
Article
The book about the adventures in the United States of the Spanish writer Carmen Laforet will be presented today in Madrid. Photo: Cervantes Institute | Press.

Adventures in the U.S.

June 7th, 2022
Article
The TV series 'Cabinet of Curiosities,' directed by Guillermo del Toro, will premiere on Netflix in 2022. Photo: Getty Images.

New from Guillermo del Toro

June 7th, 2022
Article
Karol G will perform in Spain after her last show three years ago

Karol G's road to Valencia

June 7th, 2022
Article
The trio Tanxugueiras combine traditional Galician music with modern sounds

Tanxugueiras' self-care

June 7th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 07, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

YR Media (formerly Youth Radio), the award-winning leading music, technology, and media training center and platform for diverse emerging content creators, introduced its new show "Movers & Shakers,” a series of interviews and profiles of young leaders in the technology, media and music industries.

Spotlighting cultural innovation, this interview series features one-on-one conversations between diverse Gen Z content creators and newsmakers for the aforementioned industries.

After interviewing Victor Silva, a computer scientist and leader of the "Black in AI organization,” Melissa Pérez Winder, a YR Media contributor, highlighted:

Participating in the ‘Movers & Shakers’ campaign opened my eyes to the hardships and inequities many face with regards to accessing and utilizing technology.

“My conversation with Victor taught me that without equitable access to technology and technology education across the globe — including those countries with few resources — AI will not be able to bring forth a better future for humanity,” added Pérez Winder.

“In this latest iteration, “Movers & Shakers” aims to expand the scope by digging deeper into the innovations and back stories of BIPOC influencers who are changing the way our culture thinks about technology, media, and music,” it is highlighted. 

The interview series is funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and is conducted in collaboration with YR Media's MIT App Inventor partners, whose goal is to create content, curriculum, and research in AI literacy.

“Movers & Shakers” Guests 

Among the guests to chat in this new season are:

  • Diana Nucera, who is translating AI for the public.
  • Jaden Jefferson, 14-year-old journalist who obtained executive interviews with major political figures.
  • Ezinne Nwankwo, a PhD student who is countering the spread of misinformation on topics like COVID-19.

About YR Media

Headquartered in downtown Oakland, California, this nonprofit organization has nearly 30 years of experience helping future generations develop critical media and journalism skills. It produces journalism, music, graphic design, podcasts, and documentaries that "alter and shape the dominant narrative.”

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
enptkwksdf
June 7th, 2022 - 1:00 pm
I get paid more than $200 to $400 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $30k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

Here is I started.…………>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗕𝗶𝘇𝗣𝗮𝘆𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺
wobidov362
June 7th, 2022 - 1:08 pm
Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the i nfo on this page.

Open The Link----------->>> 𝐖­­𝐰­­𝐰­­.𝐖­­𝐨­­𝐫­­𝐤­­𝐒­­𝐢­­𝐭­­𝐞­­𝟐­­𝟒.𝐂­­𝐨­­𝐦
lejewa1199
June 7th, 2022 - 1:21 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link