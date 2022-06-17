"Team UP,” Comcast's volunteer program is launched in Philadelphia

Comcast recently launched its “Team UP” volunteer initiative in Philadelphia. The program is an ongoing, 365-day-a-year effort that provides opportunities for Comcast employees to increase their involvement in local communities.

Led by Team USA Olympic and Paralympic athletes who received support from Comcast during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, hundreds of media firm employees in the Greater Philadelphia region came together to participate in volunteer efforts through different community locations around the city.

Among the list of outstanding athletes who have accepted Comcast's call to advance this valuable initiative include Nathan Chen, Olympic gold medalist in figure skating; Simone Manuel, Olympic gold medalist in swimming; Erin Jackson, Olympic gold medalist in speed skating; and Brad Snyder, Paralympic gold medalist in paratriathlon and swimming.

Our work has the greatest impact when we join forces. That’s why we’re launching #TeamUP – our national employee volunteer program. Plus we’ve invited some friends from #TeamUSA to help kick things off. More on Team UP and this week’s events: https://t.co/YjgpdwS4kk pic.twitter.com/lwkpukrz6i — Comcast (@comcast) June 14, 2022

This series of events, which kicked off in Philadelphia but will roll out across the country throughout the year, marked Comcast's official return to in-person volunteer activities after being shut down by the pandemic.

Comcast underlined:

The name Team UP underscores that the company’s work has the greatest reach when employees work together as a team. It also aligns with Project UP, Comcast’s initiative to build a future of unlimited possibilities.

Comcast and Community Service

With a business philosophy that has assumed community service work as a commitment for nearly 60 years, Comcast empowers the members of its firm to be part of these initiatives that seek to bring inclusion to underserved communities.

“Since 2001, more than one million Comcast employees, family members, and friends across 23 countries have completed over seven million hours of service at 12,000 project sites. With the newly launched Team UP, Comcast teams have year-round opportunities to get involved whether through in-person or virtual volunteerism, serving as a nonprofit board member, making a charitable donation, or supporting the company’s expansive partner network,” highlighted Comcast.

Volunteer Work in Philadelphia

The volunteer projects in the Philadelphia region that were visited by Comcast and the stars of the U.S. Olympic team were:

STEAM Activities with Lifting Up Camden's Youth (LUCY), joined by Gold Medalist Erin Jackson and Comcast Cable Chairman and CEO Dave Watson.

Visit to Girls Inc., where a life and career panel and goal setting workshop were held with gold medalists Simone Manuel and Erin Jackson, and with the presence of Comcast’s Dalila Wilson-Scott.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia (Northeast Frankford Clubhouse and Shane Victorino Nicetown Clubhouse) also joined these sessions to assemble a solar car together with Olympic gold medalists Simone Manuel, Dalila Wilson-Scott, and Mike Schultz.

Olympic gold medalists Nathan Chen and Brad Snyder, as well as Paralympic gold medalist Brenna Huckaby, visited Cradles to Crayons to do quality control and pack clothing donations for distribution to children in need.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company. It primarily focuses on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships in the United States and Europe. It offers broadband, mobile service, and video through their brands Xfinity, Comcast Business, Sky, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group , NBC Sports, Sky News, and multiple cable networks.