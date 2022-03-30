Brazilian tattoo artist takes hardship and returns new meaning

Karlla Mendes, a tattoo artist from São Paulo, Brazil.

The tattoo artist has been giving tattoos to local women who have been affected by burns and other physical trauma.

Physical trauma can be caused by effectors such as domestic violence, car accidents, or various illnesses.

Mendes has been offering priority to the woman affected by such trauma, tattooing visuals such as butterflies, animals, and flowers over the trauma.

Through her ‘We Are Diamonds’ project, the tattoo artist has helped over 150 women within the Brazilian city receive tattoos to cover affected areas.

The project offers a no-charge model for those being tattooed. To locate women for tattooing, the project asks for those interested to share their story, images of affected areas.

One recipient of the project’s services, Liliana Oliveira, had trauma on her arm covered with artwork depicting flower petals.

"It brought me back to life. I went back to being a woman," Oliveira told Reuters.