Summer youth employment supported by JPMorgan Chase
The leading financial services company announced a multi-million dollar donation to support summer youth employment programs in the United States.
MORE IN THIS SECTION
JPMorgan Chase & Co., the leading financial services company headquartered in the United States with operations around the world, has pledged a significant sum to enable young people to access summer job opportunities where they can gain the experience they need to build better career paths.
The finance firm's $20 million five-year philanthropic commitment to Summer Youth Employment Programs (SYEP) targets 24 markets in the U.S., specifically its underserved population with the objective of offering them a space that will later allow them to access quality professional careers.
The commitment includes a continued focus on skills development and quality job placements, as well as supporting and testing virtual models, to engage young people and better prepare them for the future of work.
Employers are also critical members of this engagement and are part of a strategic alliance that seeks to connect these youth with the local public workforce and education systems to drive long-term change and support.
JPMorgan Chase shared new research from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, which highlights how unemployment rates among 16-24 year olds have been exacerbated during the pandemic, during which the levels of summer employment for youth were also at its lowest since the Great Recession.
“Youth aged 16 to 24 in lower-income families were disproportionately affected by these disparities. As work experience and education has become more valuable, the pathway to a good job has become more challenging for young adults, particularly those from underrepresented communities,” it is highlighted.
These are the 24 markets that will benefit from these resources:
- Baltimore, MD
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Chicago, Ill.
- Detroit, Mich.
- Dallas, Texas
- Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County, Florida
- Hartford, Conn.
- Houston, Texas
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Los Ángeles, California
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- New York City, New York
- Newark, New Jersey
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- San Bernardino, California
- San Francisco/Bay Area, California
- St.Louis, Missouri
- SW Washington, Washington
- Washington, D.C.
- Wilmington, Del.
“The COVID-19 pandemic, and ongoing racial and economic crises have had a disproportionate impact on young people, especially for those in under-resourced communities who have had to juggle supporting their families and preparing for their own futures,” said Demetrios Marantis, Global Head of Corporate Responsibility at JPMorgan Chase.
RELATED CONTENT
Marantis also highlighted the value of early employment opportunities for young people, which often offer, beyond experience, the possibility of connecting with various networks that will help them achieve professional success and appropriate economic mobility.
“Working closely with local government, employers and community partners, we can help ensure that more young people are exposed to these critical learning experiences and can benefit from an inclusive economy for a brighter future,” Marantis added.
From Newark, NJ, where the announcement of this new commitment was made, the importance of this effort to improve the economic conditions of the communities that have been most affected by the health and economic emergency was highlighted.
“Investing in our youth is critical for our future and it begins with ensuring that they have access to programs, such as Summer Youth Employment. These summer work experiences help to develop young minds by teaching them valuable interviewing and workplace skills, financial empowerment, and providing opportunities to explore different career pathways,” said Ras J. Baraka, Newark’s Mayor.
This inclusive economic recovery effort is part of the company's $30 billion five-year commitment to increase economic opportunity in underserved communities, especially Black, Hispanic and Latino populations.
Open The Link----------->>> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞𝟐𝟒.𝐂𝐨𝐦
Open The Link----------->>> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞𝟐𝟒.𝐂𝐨𝐦
I've made $64,000 so far this year working online and I'm a full time student. Im using an online business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great money. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I do.
:) AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥.𝐜𝐨𝐦
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞….
Open The Link———–>>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺