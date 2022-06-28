What is the USHCC SBA Navigator Program?

In 2021, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) was awarded a grant to design, launch, and operate the Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Navigator Pilot Program for Hispanic Small Business Development and Technical Assistance.

The USHCC proposal was selected from more than 50 applicants across the country, and joins other projects seeking to administer programs to support minority business development during the pandemic economy.

The USHCC SBA Navigator Program, which will initially be offered for two years, “will act as a Hub, leading five spokes strategically located in areas across the nation with significant concentration of Hispanic and minority businesses, empowering them to support underserved opportunity communities,” stated the USHCC.

“The USHCC is helping America's small businesses by leading through the SBA Community Navigator network. This national program is called USHCC Navigates Small Business, which supports small, Hispanic and minority-owned companies to better navigate through the challenges and opportunities that will help them grow, thrive, and contribute to public and corporate supply chains throughout our nation's economy,” it is highlighted.

Participating Organizations

Among the more than 260 Hispanic chambers that are part of the USHCC network, the selected spokes were chosen based on the impact they have generated in business communities with other wide-ranging public sector programs and partnerships.

Together, the organizations that are part of the USHCC SBA Navigator Program will use data-driven strategies to deliver high-quality technical assistance. With this, it seeks to provide relief to Hispanic and diverse community businesses that are trying to recover from the strong blow of the pandemic and that need the support of the program to scale and prosper in the new economy.

These are the participating organizations:

United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC)

El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Hello Alice

Latino Business Action Network

Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Learn more about this program and how affiliated and allied chambers can help you “for free” by clicking here.