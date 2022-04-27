What is T.H.R.I.V.E.? The new SBA training program

The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the relaunch of its training program for small business leaders, previously known as the Emerging Leaders plan.

With the arrival of T.H.R.I.V.E., a set of letters that refers to the actions that entrepreneurs must carry out, “Train, Hope, Rise, Innovate, Venture, Elevate,” the SBA renews its Emerging Leaders initiative to provide leaders of this segment of the population with tools, knowledge and access to training with specialists in economic development that will allow them to accelerate their growth and help them become more competitive.

Isabel Guzmán, Administrator of the SBA, indicated at the launch of the program:

The Biden-Harris administration continues to do everything possible to empower small business owners to continue powering our nation’s historic economic growth.

What is T.H.R.I.V.E?

“It is an executive-level training series intended to give ambitious small business leaders a challenging opportunity to accelerate their growth through targeted training led by motivating leaders in small business development,” it is pointed out in the program description.

While pointing out that this initiative is not designed for startups or people about to start a business, they highlight that the program is open to owners and executives who meet the following requirements:

Have annual revenues of at least $250,000

Have been in business for at least three years

Have at least one employee, other than self

“There are no restrictions on the types of businesses that can participate. Participating for-profit companies include all industries including manufacturers, retail/wholesalers, contractors, professional services, and food services to name a few,” they underlined.

What do you get when you access T.H.R.I.V.E?

This intensive six-month executive entrepreneurship training series offers:

Personalized training. Self-paced instruction with proven business sustainability. Tutorships. A hybrid model that includes virtual and face-to-face sessions. Microsessions tailored to the unique needs of small businesses. Experts in the field with extensive experience. Eliminate the one-size-fits-all model in exchange for engagement, problem solving, and peer interaction within cohorts.

The new design of this executive program “promotes an eco-system of business connections among business peers, government leaders, and the financial community,” it is highlighted by the SBA while ensuring that this initiative “helps build sustainable and scalable businesses that promote economic development within their communities and the U.S. overall.”

“The program allows participants to work with a network of experienced subject matter experts in core business topics like accounting, business strategy, marketing, and human resources customized for the unique needs of small business owners,” they noted.

SBA Associate Administrator of the Office for Entrepreneurial Development, Mark Madrid, stated: “We embody this approach with T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined. With this reimagined curriculum building on our rich history, we will expand access to more small businesses, and more locations and increase accessibility through a virtual component. We are energized, mobilized and ready to go.”

Sign Up

Visit T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined for eligibility requirements, registration, and training locations. Applications will be accepted until May 31, 2022.

Small business owners can learn more about eligibility, how to apply, program format, and locations by clicking here.