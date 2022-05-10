Learn about the new scholarship for nurses from CeraVe and Her Campus Media

The Future Nurses scholarship, announced last Saturday by CeraVe and Her Campus Media within the framework of National Nursing Day, becomes an extraordinary opportunity for 10 students of this career to obtain a $5,000 scholarship each, to make their life project a reality.

CeraVe, the leading skin care brand, and Her Campus Media, a successful media portfolio for college students and Gen Z, have established this alliance to support the dreams of the next generation of healthcare workers, a task that is not an outsider one for the dermatology company that has been supporting nurses since 2005.

“As a brand rooted within the medical community, CeraVe has long appreciated and supported the vital work of healthcare professionals, which has never been more profound or worthy of recognition than over the last few years,” said Jaclyn Marrone, VP of Marketing at CeraVe.

Marrone also noted:

In addition to the return of our digital docuseries, Heroes Behind the Masks, honoring current nurses, CeraVe is proud to partner with Her Campus to reach the next generation of nurses and reinforce CeraVe’s support as they embark on a future in this invaluable profession.

What is Her Campus Media?

This college media portfolio reaches more than 130 million social followers and boasts more than 20 million monthly unique visitors across its family of brands Her Campus, Spoon University, College Fashionista, InfluenceHer Collective, and Generation Hired. It also has a network of more than 50,000 influencers and ambassadors in more than 1,600 universities.

This firm was recognized in 2021 by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in the world. Additional accolades include Adweek’s Performance Marketing Campaign of the Year for 2020, Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America, and Forbes 100 Best Websites for Women.

The winners come from various schools across the country, including two winners from the Jefferson School of Nursing. The other winners attend the University of Oklahoma, Florida Atlantic University, the American University of Health Sciences, Cal State University, Northeastern University, Quinnipiac University, the University of California and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Click here for the full list of winners.

“My mom went back to college to get her nursing degree when I was in high school, and we graduated the same month. She now works at the hospital in my hometown and does so much to give back to our local patient population. She works so hard and puts her entire heart into her work. Nursing runs in my family. My grandmother retired after 30+ years as an RN working in the Operating Room assisting in surgery,” highlighted Windsor Western, Her Campus Media co-founder.

“I'm so inspired by all of these future nurses who applied for the scholarship and it was so hard to choose our winners. We originally were going to have five winners but after seeing our top ten, CeraVe decided to double their impact and give scholarships to all ten finalists! It means so much to be able to partner with CeraVe on the Future Nurses Scholarship. Our winners are going to do great things!” she continued.