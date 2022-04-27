LIVE STREAMING
Dr. Ala Stanford, new Health and Human Services Regional Director for Region 3. Photo credit: Insider.com
Dr. Ala Stanford, new Health and Human Services Regional Director for Region 3. Photo credit: Insider.com

President Joe Biden has appointed Dr. Ala Stanford as Regional Director of Health and Human Services

The pediatric surgeon and founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, will lead Region 3 which covers PA, several surrounding states, and D.C.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Maria Guerra-Stoll on the set of her latest project. Photo Courtesy of PAM Studios

First Latina studio in GA

April 27th, 2022
Article
Photo: Unsplash

Denim Day 2022

April 27th, 2022
Article
Rep. Grace Meng is leading the charge in Congress to get an AAPI Museum on the National Mall. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Green New Deal Network

National AAPI Recognition

April 27th, 2022
Article
WSFS Bank

WSFS Bank study

April 27th, 2022
Article
Claudia San Pedro, 2022 Restaurant Leader of the Year.

Restaurant Leader of 2022

April 27th, 2022
Article
Image to illustrate entrepreneur preparing for success.

Ready to T.H.R.I.V.E.?

April 27th, 2022
Article
Camila Cabello will be among the honorees at the 2022 Hispanic Federation Annual Gala. Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Honoring Camila Cabello

April 27th, 2022
Article
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny will become the first Latino superhero of Marvel. Photo: gettyimages.

Bad Bunny is a superhero

April 27th, 2022
Emily Leopard-Davis
By
Emily Leopard-Davis
April 27, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Dr. Ala Stanford rose to prominence in Philadelphia and nationally during the onset of the pandemic for her work with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC), an organization that she founded. The BDCC works to reduce the rate of infection and death from COVID-19 among African-Americans in Southeastern Pennsylvania. 

She has recently had to give up her position at the BDCC to accept the role of Health and Human Services Regional Director for Region 3, after it was announced on Tuesday that President Joe Biden appointed her to the role. 

Region 3 serves Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Dr. Stanford was named into the new role alongside former Director of Business Services and Policy for Atlanta’s Workforce Development Agency Antrell Tyson (Region 4) and pediatric speech and language pathologist turned advocate and state legislator Janine Boyd (Region 5).

“These regional appointees will be critical to the President’s efforts to rebuild communities most impacted by the pandemic, the economic recovery, and climate change. They bring deep expertise in their issue areas as well as critical relationships with federal, state, tribal, and local leaders,” a White House press release announced. 

It continued, “And, consistent with the President’s commitment to building an administration that looks like America, these regional appointees represent the diversity of America and the communities they serve.” 

Dr. Stanford was previously up for Philadelphia’s health commissioner position, but withdrew her name in October. She cited the opening of her new health clinic, the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity, as the reason she withdrew, as she didn’t want any potential conflict of interest to get in the way of resources or funds going to those who need them

In continuation of her efforts to provide testing and vaccine access to underserved communities of color in the region, the Center for Health Equity serves to address other health disparities faced by those communities. 

She has won many local and national awards for her work including the PABJ Community Services Award, the 2021 George H. W. Bush Points of Light Award, and was a 2021 Top 10 CNN Hero. 

Dr. Stanford thanked people on Twitter who congratulated her on her new position.

 

TAGS
  • Department of Health and Human Services
  • Black Doctor's Consortium

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link