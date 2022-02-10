Fernando Rivera elected new president of the Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania

The Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania (HBAPA) has elected a new president in Fernando Rivera.

He has served on the Board of Directors of the Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania and the Hispanic Bar of Pennsylvania Legal Education Fund (LEF) since 2014. In 2018, he served as President of the Legal Education Fund.

During his year as president, Rivera raised over $90,000 in donations and awarded $33,000 in scholarships to local area law students. Both achievements served as records for the LEF.

He hopes to follow that momentum in achieving similar success in his new role as President of the HBAPA.

Beyond that, he is looking to continue the HBAPA’s upward trajectory by promoting diversity and inclusive initiatives, increasing law student membership and mentorship opportunities, and engaging the Hispanic community through education and civic engagement

“Looking forward to serving as President of the HBAPA this year and working alongside this great team of people,” wrote Rivera in a LinkedIn post.

In addition to his involvement with the HBAPA, Rivera is an employment litigation attorney at Console Mattiacci Law, LLC, where he represents individuals who have been victimized by illegal employment practices concerning discrimination, retaliation, workplace harassment, wrongful termination, whistleblower claims, medical leaves, disability leaves, wage and hour claims, employment contract disputes, and other employment-related matters.

Rivera earned his juris doctorate from Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law. While in law school, he clerked for the Honorable Norma L. Shapiro of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

He also left a major imprint on the school, as he was one of the founding board members of the Kline School of Law’s Labor and Employment Law Society, which strives to promote educational, career, and networking opportunities for students interested in the field of labor and employment law.

This year, Rivera was included in the Best Lawyers list, “Ones to Watch in America” in the area of Labor and Employer Law – Employee.

The honor adds to a growing list he has achieved throughout his legal career, including making the NJ Super Lawyers “Rising Stars” list in the area of Employment Litigation in 2020 and 2021, the Super Lawyers “Rising Stars” list in the area of Employment Litigation, and the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania Pro Bono Roll of Honor in 2015 and 2016.