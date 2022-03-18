Qunify PHL hosting LGBTQ+ Mental Wellness Summit on March 19

Qunify PHL, A Philly-based organization from CultureTrust Greater Philadelphia, will be holding their LGBTQ+ Mental Wellness Summit this Saturday, March 19.

Presented by Qunify in collaboration with Asian Arts Initiative, the summit will take a “holistic approach” to its discussions on mental wellness.

The Mental Wellness Summit will highlight resources in mental health.

The summit will include various speakers, educators and more to help administer conversation and understanding.

Resources shared will primarily focus on helping queer, trans and people of color. A resource fair will end the summit.

Tickets for Qunify PHL’ LGBTQ+ Mental Wellness Summit are available now. In-person and remote ticket options are available.

Ticket prices vary for the summit. In-person tickets for general admission, with lunch included, are $20. Less expensive packages follow this one.

In-person tickets offer an option of two workshops per session with a lunch provided by El Merkury.

Each ticket package will allow the attendee to three workshops per session. The summit will go from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST.