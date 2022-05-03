Registration is now open for L’ATTITUDE 2022

Registration to be part of this year's edition of L’ATTITUDE is now open.

Taking place in San Diego, California, from September 22 through 25, L’ATTITUDE 2022 is an event that provides key insights into the new mainstream economy and how the Hispanic population has become in one of its main engines.

Launched in 2018 by international business executive Sol Trujillo in association with the The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), this major national gathering highlights the contributions of U.S. Latinos in business, media, politics, science and technology, while becoming a "platform where powerful connections are established.”

“Our national platform showcases the contributions of U.S. Latinos in business, media, politics, science, and technology. L’ATTITUDE is focused on changing the narrative of who we are as a nation and who the drivers of growth are for the next few decades,” it is pointed out on its website.

L’ATTITUDE 2022

This year's program includes important presentations around the following topics:

Screenshot program L'ATTITUDE 2022.

L’ATTITUDE 2022 will also offer this year's attendees a series of events to strengthen attendees' connections and give them more tools for Latinos to formally integrate into the economy and gain greater visibility in corporate and government leading roles.

Among the programs that stand out are:

L’ATTITUDE Match-Up : Here it will be analyzed how startups of Latin origin in the U.S. are the most promising, but at the same time they are the ones that raise the least capital in the first rounds of capitalization.

: Here it will be analyzed how startups of Latin origin in the U.S. are the most promising, but at the same time they are the ones that raise the least capital in the first rounds of capitalization. Medical professionals at L'ATTITUDE : Within the framework of the event, the Healthcare World of Tomorrow will take place, a meeting sponsored by Cano Health that becomes an opportunity to obtain valuable information on how to grow your medical practice and how to foster important relationships with your suppliers.

: Within the framework of the event, the Healthcare World of Tomorrow will take place, a meeting sponsored by Cano Health that becomes an opportunity to obtain valuable information on how to grow your medical practice and how to foster important relationships with your suppliers. NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE : Don't miss the annual meeting of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

: Don't miss the annual meeting of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. Leaders of Tomorrow at L'ATTITUDE : More than 200 students have been invited by the organization to attend the event, all with the support of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund.

: More than 200 students have been invited by the organization to attend the event, all with the support of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. Calibash at L'ATTITUDE : With the support of the Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), the largest Spanish-language radio network in the U.S., comes an incredible evening with a star-studded lineup of Latin music and entertainment.

: With the support of the Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), the largest Spanish-language radio network in the U.S., comes an incredible evening with a star-studded lineup of Latin music and entertainment. L'ATTITUDE 2022 Gala : Led by the charismatic Emilio Estefan, a special dinner will be held in which the most special people of the event will be recognized.

: Led by the charismatic Emilio Estefan, a special dinner will be held in which the most special people of the event will be recognized. The L’ATTITUDE Classic: The first basketball exhibition game will be held with several of the Latin stars of this discipline.

The organization highlighted:

For L’ATTITUDE’s fifth year we are doing things bigger and better than ever before! Four full days featuring discussions with CEOs, leaders in business, powerful Latinas, entertainment, sports, media, and more!

Click here to register and get more information.