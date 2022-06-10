LIVE STREAMING
MACEF presents its 2022 Education Foundation Filmmaker Production Grants

This is the second annual scholarship awarded by this foundation, which distributes $20,000 between two winners.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 10, 2022

The Mexican-American Cultural Education Foundation (MACEF), a non-profit entity with the mission of educating the population about the rich cultural contributions of the Mexican-American community to the United States, which are often not recognized, recently announced the opening of the registration period for the second Annual MACEF Filmmakers Production Grants, which will run until July 15, 2022.

Dr. José Luis Ruiz, President of MACEF, who indicated that two winners will be selected to receive $10,000 each, noted that “this initiative is consistent with the organization’s mission to change the distorted, false narrative of Mexican-Americans. Because films, TV, and streaming series have a tremendous impact on the narrative, perception, and reputation of our community, MACEF, a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization, believes this will help create the much needed change.”

The resources provided by this filmmaker production grant and awards will serve to promote a more authentic representation of this community, showcasing Mexican Americans and Chicanas/os as a valued and proud population of American society.

Eligibility and Submissions Process

MACEF Logo. Image taken from Noticias Newswire.

Both graduate-level film students and media industry professionals of any background are welcome to apply. However, the production team must include at least one producer, writer or director, and one lead actor who identifies as Mexican-American or Chicana/o of any generation or mixed ethnicity.

During the registration process to opt for the scholarship, the applicant will present the script for the short film, feature film or TV pilot, which must be in an advanced stage of pre-production, production or post-production.

Importantly, MACEF has several initiatives to support Mexican-American/Chicano filmmakers, including production grants and tuition scholarships in partnership with AFI, UCLA, TELACU, and USC-LAA.

Recipients will have their films featured at the 2nd Annual Mexican-American Film/Television Festival and Awards in 2023.

Jury

The panel of judges for this year will be made up of:

  • Dr. José Luis Ruiz: Founder and President of MACEF. Winner of 3 international Latin book awards for the novel "Daño irreversible.”
  • Jesús Treviño: This filmmaker is also one of the most respected cosmetic dentists in the country and a staunch supporter of the community. He is a veteran Hollywood director who has directed and produced episodes of television series, including Criminal Minds, Prison Break and Resurrection Blvd., as well as two films: Roots of Blood (1978); and One Out of Ten (1979). He is a member of the Directors Guild of America (DGA).

Winners will be announced in August 2022, with the grant amount distributed at the end of that month at the MACEF reception. Recipients must agree to present their projects at the 2023 Mexican-American Film and Television Festival.

The finished project must include the mention of MACEF support and the MACEF logo in the list of credits.

For more information on how to apply click here.

