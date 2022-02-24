Ana Montalbán joins Committee of Seventy Board of Directors

The Committee of Seventy (C70) is adding a prominent Philadelphia-based lawyer to its Board of Directors in Ana Montalbán.

Voted unanimously, she will join the C70 board on a three-year term.

In addition to her newly appointed board role, Montalbán is also a shareholder of global law firm, Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

Montalbán is a practical, solutions-driven lawyer who also serves as a member of the firm’s Public Finance and Infrastructure Practice and counsels clients on diverse public finance matters, including traditional municipal finance, infrastructure finance, multifamily housing and other private activity bond financings.

She also serves as counsel to investment banking firms, private investors, municipalities, issuers, credit enhancers, bond purchasers and other lender entities in connection with public and private financings throughout the country. In addition, Montalbán also represents nonprofits, including hospitals and other health care organizations, and universities, colleges and schools.

“Ana brings thoughtful, empathetic, and practical insights to all of her engagements and her passion for elevating civility and participation in democracy for all will benefit the Committee of Seventy’s work,” said Curtis B. Toll, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s office in Philadelphia.

He praised her bilingualism and immigrant roots for allowing her to amplify the voices of the diverse individuals who make up the City of Brotherly Love.

Montalbán grew up in Miami, Florida and is a first-generation Nicaraguan-American. She initially arrived in Philadelphia as a college student, and has made Philly her adopted home ever since.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, she earned an undergraduate degree in international relations before going on to pursue her law degree there, as well.

Montalbán is a full supporter of C70, and its mission towards civic and democratic engagement.

“For me, voting is such an important, declarative act and being able to help people throughout Philadelphia understand their eligibility, the impact of the profound civic act of participating in governance, and the issues affecting them and their neighbors fills me with incredible pride,” said Montalbán. “Helping to lead in deepening responsible engagement in our democracy and thoughtful participation in our community is empowering and something I am excited to model for my daughters and for women everywhere.”

C70 President and CEO Al Schmidt shared great excitement and confidence in the impact Montalbán can have in her new board role.

“We're thrilled to have Ana join the Committee of Seventy's leadership,” Schmidt said. “We're confident that her perspective and expertise will benefit our work and the people we serve for years to come."

Committee of Seventy is one of the region’s oldest nonprofits focused on good government. Since its establishment in 1904, C70 has maintained a strong focus on increasing strong ethical governance, public policy, civic education, and engagement for Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania.