Latina Empow(h)er Summit 2022 is next week

The Hispanic Association On Corporate Responsibility -HACR- is preparing a new leadership program as it seeks to continue developing strategies to encourage and strengthen executives, especially women, of Hispanic origin.

The Latina Empow(h)er Summit combines a research project, designed to capture the experiences of Latina women in the workplace, with a two-day professional training workshop.

“This is a two-day leadership program featuring subject-matter experts and thought-leaders who have successfully navigated their corporate mobility while balancing career, family, culture and created the perfect work-life blend,” it is pointed out on the event website.

HACR highlights that another of its goals with this event is to provide a space in which female executives can "meet and recharge." Thus, while learning from the experiences of other women in corporate America, they can find tools that allow them to balance work and family life successfully.

HACR Data

According to information provided by the HACR in its Latina Empow(h)er initiative, out of the approximately 330 million inhabitants of the United States, more than 18% have Hispanic ancestry, a percentage that is expected to grow by 10% by 2060.

For their part, “Latinas specifically will represent more than one-third of the U.S. female population, are also the fastest growing sector of the entrepreneurial market, and, for the majority of Hispanic households, they are the primary financial decision makers,” the report says.

The post highlights how, despite knowledge and experience, Latinas continue to be excluded from the workplace, making up less than 2% of executives and holding less than 3% of corporate board seats.

“When compared to white men, Latinas experience a pay gap of 46 percent, earning just 54 cents for every dollar that white men earned in 2018,” highlights the report, showing that at all levels of the economy they are at a significant disadvantage compared to their peers of the opposite sex.

“The consequences of Latina underrepresentation aren’t isolated – they have detrimental consequences on the long-term economic growth of Corporate America as well,” HACR warns.

What is the Event Looking For?

Looking to understand the obstacles that Latinas face in order to excel in corporate workplaces, as well as to increase their presence in them, HACR has analyzed the daily experiences of Hispanic women in the development of their careers, making recommendations so that they establish themselves in their workplaces and so that they know that throughout the process they are being properly represented.

Combining negative perceptions of Latinas and lack of access to professional resources, the result is a scenario in which Latinas become one of the most underrepresented and underpaid groups in corporate America.

“This initiative aims to provide further understanding of the obstacles that Latinas face to career progression and to increasing the representation of Latinas throughout Corporate America. In this report, the HACR Research Institute (HRI) takes an in-depth look at the day-to-day experiences of Latinas in the workplace and makes recommendations as to what Latinas can do to advance their careers and ensure they are well represented throughout the professional pipeline,” HACR underscores.

For more than 30 years, the organization has worked to promote Hispanic inclusion in American companies through promotion, research and professional development.

When and Where Will it Take Place?

The 2022 Latina Empow(h)er Summit will take place in Orlando, Florida, from March 21 to 23.

Click here to register.