LIVE STREAMING
The Latin Podcast Awards 2022.
An important recognition for the best podcasters in the U.S. and the world. Photo: News Newswire.

The Latin Podcast Awards reach its sixth edition

In this event, the best Latin and non-Latin content creators in the United States are awarded.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Over the past 20 years, Latino enrollment in higher education nearly tripled from 1.4 million to 3.6 million.

Latinos on higher education

June 8th, 2022
Article
Louisiana is the latest state in the U.S. to enact a ban on transgender women in women's sports. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Another Trans Ban

June 8th, 2022
Article
Espacio Latino by the Roku Channel.

Get Access to Espacio Latino

June 8th, 2022
Article
Looking to Buy a Home

Looking to Buy a Home

June 8th, 2022
Article
Durante los pasados 20 años, la matrícula de latinos en educación superior casi se triplicó de 1.4 millones a 3.6 millones.

AL DÍA lanza nuevo proyecto

June 8th, 2022
Article
Julieta Venegas has always defined herself as a feminist

Venegas explains fear

June 8th, 2022
Article
The film "The Visitor", by the Bolivian Martin Boulocq, will be one of the Latin films that will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Photo: Tribeca Film Festival.

Latinos at Tribeca

June 8th, 2022
Article
Myriam Hernández during a show in Lima (Peru)

Myriam Hernández's Sinergia

June 8th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 08, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

The Latin Podcast Awards (LPA), the only global podcasting competition award that honors Latino/Hispanic and non-Latino content creators (in Spanish and English) in the United States and countries around the world, is celebrating its sixth edition.

“Audio Dice Network via the LPA is making history connecting listeners across the United States (USA), Latin America, and around the globe. Podcasting is growing in popularity among Spanish and bilingual speakers in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Venezuela, and other Latin American countries internationally,” it is highlighted by ADN.

Panel

During this year's edition, the LPA presents new judges and new expectations of the contestants.

To select the winners, by their respective categories and countries, a panel of US-based and international content producers has been assembled, who will act as judges to choose the winner of the Latin Podcast of the Year Award for 2022 .

The winners of their respective categories and countries, along with the International Award, Breakthrough of the Year Award and Latin Podcast of the Year Award, will receive a microphone-shaped statue to show off to the world and their listeners.

Félix A. Montelara, founder of Audio Dice Network (ADN) Media Group, especially recognizes the effort of the bilingual content presented in this contest, in which podcasters compete against podcasters. Those interested (Latino or non-Hispanic) can register their podcast by clicking here.

The Latin Podcast Awards 2022. Photo: Noticias Newswire.
The Latin Podcast Awards 2022. Photo: Noticias Newswire.

The Academy Awards for Latinos in Podcasting proudly showcase eight new nominees in their annual competition:

  • Palabras de Noviembre — (USA). Category: Books. By Miguel Royo León.
  • Radio Pesadilla — (Mexico). Category: Leisure. By Óscar Hernández, Gustavo Alcalá, Alejandra Gómez, Salma Contreras y Carlos Vargas.
  • Archivos Enigma — (Honduras). Category: True Crime. By Jean Pierre Cruz y Darío Villalta.
  • Crímenes Bizarros — (USA). Category: True Crime. By Luis Badel.
  • Píldoras de Educación — (Spain). Category: Education. By David Santos.
  • Life 100 Podcast — (USA). Category: Personal growth. By Rosie. Bilingual.
  • ¡Nos Cambiaron los Muñequitos! — (Puerto Rico). Category: Personal growth. By Cristóbal Colón.
  • El Baúl de las Leyendas (2021 winner) – (Mexico). Category: Fiction. By Tomás Ramírez Moreno, Italivi Elorza Velazco, Pedro Romero Ramírez, Verónica Díaz e Itzel Cruz.
TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
demala6254
June 8th, 2022 - 12:38 pm
=❤️= [ JOIN US ]
I get paid more than 💰$100 to 💰$700 per HOUR for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily 💰$35000 from this without having online working skills .. Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

COPY AND OPEN NOW………>>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link