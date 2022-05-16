New job opportunities for Hispanic communities in the health sector

By applying a new strategy to recruit a significant number of workers for the health sector in the United States, which seeks to solve the shortage of personnel in health care services, higher wages appear as a major attraction, as well as career opportunities, flexible hours, comprehensive benefits, and even employee ownership participation.

Through this new initiative, aimed especially at the Hispanic and Black communities in the country, AlliedUP, the support cooperative for Allied Healthcare professionals, calls on workers from these communities interested in working for hospitals and health care centers so they benefit from their complete work packages.

According to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the health sector has lost almost 500,000 workers, while a survey conducted by Morning Consult last fall uncovered the current crisis of employees in this sector.

The report highlights:

30% of U.S. healthcare workers have lost their jobs (12%), or have quit (18%). An additional 31% said they considered leaving their employers during the pandemic.

Exclusive Benefits

“As the only union healthcare staffing company in the country, it ensures higher wages, healthcare benefits, and better work conditions. The workers have access to training and education programs paid for by the cooperative. The workers – certified assistants to operations staff, clinical staff, and registered nurses – have the flexibility to choose full-time positions, short- or long-term assignments, or on-call shifts,” it is pointed out from AlliedUP.

In less than a year running up (the cooperative was launched in the fall of 2021), AlliedUP reports to be close to placing 1,000 new “skilled, trained and committed” workers this year, aiming to recruit another 3,000 by the end of 2023.

“We strongly believe that offering higher wages, and paths to career success, helps move the nation towards equality. Our flexibility allows workers to manage their lives and realize their aspirations as parents and community members. More than anything our workers are respected,” said Carey Carpineta, AlliedUP CEO, highlighting how “Latino and Black workers have cited unequal conditions and low pay working in healthcare.”

Testimonials of the Beneficiaries

David Ngo, registered nurse at MedSurge, said: “It’s a refreshing, new approach to working in healthcare, and the caring culture really sold me. Because of the union-scale pay, full benefits, education, and an online support community, I have referred several of my travel-nurse friends who are joining the team too.”

For her part, Yvette Romero, a medical assistant, working with the Los Angeles Christian Health Center (LACHC) in Los Angeles, said: “It’s been great. In fact, I have had other opportunities to leave my current job but have stayed. Basically, the private practices do not provide the same opportunities as I have now. It’s very flexible and has a lot of opportunities to learn a lot more so I can make a better living. There are also the benefits in this job, which I would not have at private practice.”