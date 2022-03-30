How do U.S. Latinos feel?

Through a survey of the Latino population in the United States, the firm Axios-Ipsos, in association with Telemundo, consulted people of different ages about the main problems or obstacles that this community faces today.

While the majority of respondents listed inflation and supply chain issues as their top concern, many also indicated that they did not feel represented by either of the two traditional political parties.

According to the consultation report:

Many believe a strong work ethic is very important to success in America and that the 'American Dream' is attainable — though differences exist by age. Finally, many report having experienced a variety of prejudice over the last year.

The Survey

The survey, which was conducted between March 7 and 18, 2022, reflects responses from a nationally representative sample of 1,005 “Latino/Hispanic” adults aged 18 and older in the United States.

Using the KnowledgePanel tool, the largest and most well-established online probability-based panel that is representative of the U.S. adult population, selected households were invited to join an online panel in which they were asked about different topics.

“The study was conducted in both English and Spanish. The data were weighted to adjust for gender by age, education, language proficiency, Latino/Hispanic origin, household income, Census region, metropolitan status, and 2020 vote choice. Demographic benchmarks, among Latino/Hispanic adults age 18+, came from the 2021 Current Population Survey (CPS) with language proficiency from the 2019 American Community Survey (ACS),” it is pointed out in the study from Axios-Ipsos.

The Findings

Among the results of the consultation, five of the issues that most concern the Latino community in the U.S. stand out.

While many still do not feel represented by any of the major parties, although they perceive a stronger economy with the Republicans, inflation and problems attributed to supply chain logistics delays are the main concern of Latinos in the present. The 'American dream' is alive and well and many still believe in this promise (61%). Most Hispanics feel that they belong in the U.S., retaining ties to their home countries. Although some differences may occur depending on the ages of those consulted, most consider hard work and family support key to success, beyond factors such as luck or having wealthy parents (the 74% think it is very important and 94% think it is important). Latinos think a college education is important for success in the U.S. and therefore value it (83%). Despite thinking they have more opportunities than in their home countries, many Hispanics report having experienced prejudice in the last year (four out of 10).

About Ipsos

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos, listed on Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999, is currently the third-largest Insights and Analytics company in the world, with a presence in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people.

“Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. We serve more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions,” its website points out.