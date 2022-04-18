What is Poder25? The initiative of the Hispanic National Bar Association

“PODER25™” is an initiative of the General Council of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA) and the HNBA VIA Fund to channel Hispanic talent and allow them to “expand their range of professional networks and partner with corporate leaders to increase Hispanic representation at the highest levels of their legal departments, ” it is pointed out in the program description.

Through PODER25, the HNBA has set itself the immediate goal of increasing the number of Hispanic general counsels in Fortune 500 companies to a minimum of 20 by 2025, as well as increasing the number of Latino attorneys in high-ranking positions within corporate legal departments.

Goals of PODER25

There are four objectives that the HNBA has outlined to fulfill the mission of this initiative:

Promote Latino legal talent to key recruiting decision makers through disciplined talent management practices. Develop Latino legal talent by increasing awareness of selection processes and honing critical selection skills by hiring managers. Train Latino legal talents to strengthen their individual potential and performance, focusing on developing core competencies associated with selection criteria. Expand and manage a solid network of key decision makers in the selection processes.

How does PODER25 work?

Through solid and specific training, the program “guides leadership development, encourages cross-member connections through like-minded cohorts, creates career challenges and accountability, makes relevant introductions and fosters opportunities for key relationships with individuals who can serve as mentors, sponsors, validators, personal board of advisor members and other significant contacts in a robust General Counsel or GC-ready network,” explains the HNBA.

Associated Firms

PODER25, a program designed as a multi-year effort where companies look for qualified Hispanic GCs, is actively partnering with leading firms that champion diversity in their recruitment processes, with an emphasis on general counsel positions. Among the most important are Major Lindsey & Africa, Bridge Partners, Heidrick & Struggles, Hedley May, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart.

“Each of the PODER25 tracks is limited in number, and members are expected to collaborate with their fellow participants, lead or facilitate events and serve as mentors to grow the talent pipeline of Hispanic attorneys (including those who may be a good fit for the program in the future),” it is pointed out.

HNBA figures

Hispanics make up 18% of the US population, but currently hold less than 3% of acting general counsel positions at Fortune 500 companies.

“Yet the business case is undeniable: diverse teams have a better understanding of consumer preferences, a stronger mix of leadership skills, improved risk management and a greater ability to anticipate and respond to changes in an ever-changing marketplace,” underline the creators of PODER25.