LIVE STREAMING
Moshe Porat, former dean of Temple University’s Fox School of Business. Photo credit: Tim Tai.
Moshe Porat, the former dean of Temple University’s Fox School of Business, was sentenced on Friday for his part in the school ranking scandal. Photo credit: Tim Tai.

Former Temple Business School Dean has been sentenced on charges related to school ranking scandal

Moshe Porat has been sentenced to 14 months in prison on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Dan Le Batard is known for his podcast, 'The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.' Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images.

Dan Le Batard Tops 'Encanto'

March 14th, 2022
Article
Photo Courtesy of Hunting Park United.

Hunting Park's narrative

March 14th, 2022
Article
David Peña Jr., NAHJ's new national executive director. Photo Courtesy of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

New NAHJ executive director

March 14th, 2022
Article
Jay Schwartz is the founder of Secret Cinema. Photo: Bryn Mawr Film Institute.

Secret Cinema Turns 30

March 14th, 2022
Article
Philly wants filtered water

Any Lead is Bad Lead

March 14th, 2022
Article
Reps. Manny Guzman and Danilo Burgos

Latinos Make PA Purple

March 14th, 2022
Article
Argentine rapper and producer Bizarrap is the first Spanish-speaking artist to be featured in an ‘NBA 2K’ game. Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Sony Music Latin Entertainment

Bizarrap in NBA 2K

March 14th, 2022
Article
Photo: Brittany Valentine/Al Día News

Biden’s PHL Retreat

March 14th, 2022
Emily Leopard-Davis
By
Emily Leopard-Davis
March 14, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Moshe Porat, former dean of Temple University’s Fox School of Business, received his sentencing on Friday. 

Faced with 25 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $500,000 after being convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges, Morat was given 14 months in prison, three years supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. 

The reason given for his light prison sentence was his age and health, as well as the health of his wife, of whom he is the primary caregiver. 

Porat was convicted in November 2021 of these charges for his role in the ranking scandal at Temple’s Fox School of Business. In January 2018, it came to light that Porat and other staff members were submitting false data to U.S. News & World Reports in an effort to bolster Fox’s ranking. The school’s online MBA program was ranked number one and the professional MBA program was ranked 7th. Due to these rankings, the school saw a boost in enrollment — including double enrollment between 2014 and 2017 — and an increase in money from donors. 

Since the scandal, the online MBA’s ranking has gone down to 100th and the professional MBA has gone down to 41st, respectively. 

Porat was fired in July 2018, after more than two decades leading the school. He filed a defamation lawsuit against Temple and accused the university of scapegoating him. The lawsuit is still on hold due to his indictment and conviction. 

His co-conspirators Marjorie O’Neill, former senior director of graduate enrollment at Fox, and Issac Gottlieb, former statistical science professor, both pled guilty and will be sentenced in May. They face a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and a fine of $500,000. 

Following the sentencing, Temple released a statement. 

“We respect the justice system and the judge’s sentencing decision made today. With this chapter now closed, both Temple University and the Fox School of Business will continue to focus on delivering the best possible outcome for students. We are thoroughly committed to providing a student-centered education and professional development opportunities that are relevant to the digital, global economy of the future,” it read. 

TAGS
  • Temple University
  • Fox School of Business

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.