Emerging Leaders Fund, by Estée Lauder

"It's persistence. It's that certain little spirit that compels you to stick it out just when you're at your most tired. It's that quality that forces you to persevere, find the route around the stone wall.” Estée Lauder.

With the ambitious objective of contributing its experience to the construction of a generation of emerging leaders with the skills to redefine leadership, Estée Lauder, the leading company in skin care products, highlights the importance of its Emerging Leaders Fund in the training of these valuable professionals.

“Our brand has been redefining leadership for more than 75 years. It started with our founder, Mrs. Estée Lauder, who disrupted the beauty industry at a time when few women worked outside the home, much less started a business. Estée always believed in the power of women and encouraged them to, as she said, ‘Be aware of your infinite possibilities.’ Her legacy shows what one visionary woman can achieve,” it is underlined in the description of this initiative.

Equality as a Requirement to Lead

Through its Emerging Leaders Fund, Estée Lauder is working to rewrite the leadership narrative, highlighting how women have what it takes to be extraordinary leaders.

Likewise, the dynamics of this program are not limited only to promotion, but also to providing a complete immersive training experience that will allow women to train and identify themselves as leaders.

What Qualities Do You Look For in a Leader?

Estée Lauder pointed out:

Though our founder was one of those who paved the way for women leaders across the globe, stereotypes and biases in leadership still leave women at a distinct disadvantage, and the implications reach far beyond perception.

A global research study conducted for Estée Lauder, in which more than 5,700 women and men were consulted, found that there are three main qualities that people crave in a leader: Integrity, dedication and trustworthiness.

How does it Work?

The Estée Lauder Emerging Leaders Fund initiative also seeks to combat gender stereotypes that are embedded in the current definition of a leader, as well as in the expectations surrounding this role.

Graphic piece from the Estée Lauder's Emerging Leader Fund. @EsteeLauder.

According to Estée Lauder, the Fund's efforts are concentrated on three fundamental axes:

Immersive Leadership Experiences: To help women from all walks of life to self-identify as leaders.

Mentoring and Community Development: Cultivating caring communities that support the advancement of women.

Advocacy: To change the conversation about leadership and challenge perceptions of what it means to be a leader.

Vital Voices Support

The Vital Voices Visionaries program, which works hand in hand with the Estée Lauder Emerging Leaders Fund, became the first initiative of this company that seeks to support the vision of women so that they are a fundamental part of this group of professionals ready to lead change in the different scenarios either of Corporate America or in the public branch.

“Participants will connect with fellow women leaders and changemakers from around the globe who are united by a bold idea, a desire to positively impact their respective communities, and who want the tools to advance their own leadership,” it is highlighted from Estée Lauder.

Click here to apply. Applications will close May 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.