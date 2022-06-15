LIVE STREAMING
SBA's Administrator, Isabel Guzmán, meets with small business people.
The work of Isabel Guzmán, Administrator of the SBA, has facilitated the arrival of these resources. Photo: @SBAIsabel.

Millions of companies benefited with resources to recover from the pandemic

Close to $400 billion was approved for economic injury and disaster loans due to COVID-19.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Jessica Alba, Hollywood star and cofounder of Honest Company.

Jessica Alba on the Board

June 15th, 2022
Article
Newly-elected Rep. Mayra Flores speaking at the announcement of the formation of the Hispanic Leadership Trust at the Republican National Committee in May 2022. Photo: Bill Clark CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

A South Texas Flip?

June 15th, 2022
Article
Accenture has brought on more than 1,200 apprentices in over 35 cities across the continent since its program launch. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.

From apprentice to employee

June 15th, 2022
Article
Bizarrap at a music gala held in Las Vegas in November 2021

The Bizarrap phenomenon

June 15th, 2022
Article
'El mar recordará nuestros nombres.' Courtesy Planeta editorial

A Spanish smallpox odyssey

June 15th, 2022
Article
'Perfume de Gardenias,' a Colombian-Puerto Rican production, tells a story that invites real reflection on loss, pain, empathy and solidarity among women dedicated to caring for their families. Photo: Courtesy.

A Boricua film about death

June 15th, 2022
Article
Kim Kardashian wore the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at the MET Gala. Photo: Instagram- Kim Kardashian

Marilyn's Dress Ruined?

June 14th, 2022
Article
An Official poster of the Independent Film Festival FECI 7. Photo: FECIBogotá

FECI 7 kicks off

June 14th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 15, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Isabel Casillas Guzmán, Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), highlighted the great benefits that have been obtained thanks to the approval of resources for nearly $390 billion from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) due to COVID, which have served in the recovery tasks of almost four million small businesses and non-profit organizations.

Guzmán said:

The SBA has delivered historic economic relief to millions of America’s small businesses through the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Allies of America's Small Businesses

According to SBA figures, in the first three quarters of 2021, small businesses with fewer than 50 employees created 1.9 million jobs.

“It is the fastest nine-month start in any year on record. This historic level of investment in saving our small business economy has resulted in high marks of trust in the SBA among the American public,” highlighted the SBA.

Among the financing tools that have helped companies boost their economic growth, the programs of the American Rescue Plan, such as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, the COVID EIDL Targeted and Supplemental Advance Grants, and the Paycheck Protection Program — COVID EIDL, which was often used for critical business operations such as making payroll.

“President Biden believes we can deliver government services and ensure critical relief gets into the hands of those who need it the most with equity, speed, and certainty. We delivered on his vision by revamping the COVID EIDL program to expand the delivery of low-interest, flexible loans to meet the continued needs of small businesses for financial relief so they could recover. At the same time, we enhanced anti-fraud measures to protect taxpayer dollars and ensure that funds benefited those Congress intended to help.  Nearly 90 percent of loans went to small businesses with 10 employees or less, which tend to include the hardest-hit and most underserved populations. The hardworking team members of the SBA and the Biden-Harris Administration will continue to use every tool at their disposal to support small business owners,” underlined Guzmán

SBA’s Milestones

  • A backlog of over a million applicants was eliminated, reducing application processing to an average of two to three weeks, which is faster than industry timelines.
  • Under streamlined processes, the SBA processed $1 billion in relief for 50,000 small business owners per day at peak stages, dwarfing the processing volumes of the world's largest financial institutions.
  • To ensure smaller businesses had additional time to access these funds, the SBA implemented a 30-day window of exclusivity to approve and disburse funds for loans of $500,000 or less, after the limit was increased to $2 million. 
  • Raised the COVID EIDL loan limit to $2 million for eligible applicants. Loan funds can be used for any normal operating expenses and working capital, including payroll, equipment purchases, and debt payments.
  • To help small businesses struggling to make ends meet, the SBA has established extended deferred payment periods so that small business owners do not have to begin paying the COVID EIDL until 30 months after loan origination.
  • Recognizing the importance of principal flexibility, the SBA made the COVID EIDL funds eligible for prepaying business debt and for federal business debt payments.
  • To ensure that federal aid dollars reached the small businesses Congress intended to help, the SBA instituted anti-fraud measures, including IRS-verified tax returns and checking Treasury’s Do Not Pay List.

Small business owners still seeking assistance can participate in the Community Advantage loan guarantee program, 7(a) and 504 loan programs, or connect with their local SBA field office to connect with a SBA lender that can best meet your capital needs and/or a Community Navigator to connect to additional small business resources.

Click here for additional information on SBA funding opportunities.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
bkgkpunsfjkpqd
June 15th, 2022 - 12:53 pm
I easily make $32,000-$38,000 each month just by doing a simple home business. This job is online and can be done very easily part-time or full-time, although no specific experience is required for this job. Anyone can join this work now and start earning like me.
.
Follow the link. >>>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗣𝗮𝘆𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺
damixo3745
June 15th, 2022 - 1:17 pm
I make $100h while I'm traveling the world. Last week I worked by my laptop in Rome, Monti Carlo and finally Paris…This week I'm back in the USA. All I do are easy tasks from this one cool site. check it out,
==>=>)
www.gold.salary23.com
heyawif558
June 15th, 2022 - 1:31 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
cepogij934
June 15th, 2022 - 2:04 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝟐.𝐂𝐎𝐌

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link