SBA presents its virtual series to strengthen small businesses

“Small businesses are at the heart of the Biden-Harris Administration’s economic agenda as we know they power our nation’s historic economic growth and job creation,” said Isabella Casillas Guzmán, US Small Business Administrator, at the presentation of the new virtual strategy of the Small Business Administration (SBA), which allows small businesses to have access to the resources and networks of the Administration in the midst of this historic period of economic recovery.

The SBA, in association with the Public Private Strategies Institute (PPSI) launched its participation series "Building a Better America: A Small Business Resource Community,” (BBA Resource Community) through which they seek to connect the 32.5 million small companies, included in their records, with the aid that Washington is offering to these entrepreneurs.

"I know that we're going to continue working collaboratively across the whole of government to make sure that we can deliver to the American people. And to me, that means delivering on entrepreneurship and small business success across our country." - @SBAIsabel on her 1st year pic.twitter.com/BkebYbDyW9 — SBA (@SBAgov) March 17, 2022

Spearheading the Biden Administration's commitment to increasing competition, rebuilding supply chains, and investing in American ingenuity, "the BBA Resource Community will be an important tool to help enhance the Small Business Administration’s larger effort to ensure that entrepreneurs in rural and urban communities across America have the resources they need to capitalize on this historic moment for economic development for generations to come.”

Tools

The initiative will offer small entrepreneurs a series of free training sessions that will allow them to access information and make use of the new opportunities that the Investment in Infrastructure and Employment Law (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) offers.

Additionally, through the BBA resource community, various small business leaders and economic development representatives will host informational sessions that will enable owners to expand their business networks and connect with stakeholders.

The federal government aims to award at least 23% of all contracting dollars to small businesses every year.



Find out how you can compete for (and win!) #fedgov contracts to grow your business: https://t.co/zLGM5YQQEl pic.twitter.com/DKGoC3gr2K — SBA (@SBAgov) March 18, 2022

The statement also highlights the words of Rhett Buttle, president of the PPSI:

The small business landscape has been transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rapid changes in our economy, and small business leaders need the most up-to-date information and resources to continue to grow, innovate, and thrive.

About SBA

“As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster,” it is pointed out on their website.

About PPSI

“PPSI engages in educational activities concerning the public and private sectors’ roles in advancing societal change. PPSI explores best practices and trends through research, publications, and educational events,” highlights its profile.