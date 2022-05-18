Five successful Latinos present in the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 Honorees

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100™ annual celebration recognizes the most influential directors and leaders in the corporate governance community who have demonstrated excellence in their boardrooms through innovation, courage, and integrity.

For the 2022 edition, five successful directors of Latino origin were selected to receive the “NACD Directorship 100™: Directors” distinction, recognizing not only their successful corporate trajectory, but also their efforts for business inclusion and diversity, as well as their important role in shaping the overall agenda of the boardroom.

In addition to this recognition, the NACD also presents these other distinctions:

B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award

Public Company Director of the Year

Private Company Director of the Year

Nonprofit Director of the Year

NACD Directorship 100™: Governance Professionals

These are the directors of Hispanic origin who are part of this exclusive list, all of them members of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA):

Patricia Pineda

Experienced C-Suite executive and general counsel, corporate board member, chair of the audit and compensation committees, and non-profit board member. As a board director, she has overseen digital transformations and two successful IPOs. She also has experience leading initiatives in the areas of DE&I and ESG.

Myrna Soto

She has been especially noted for successfully fulfilling her roles as: Corporate Director, Board Member, Founder, Executive Director, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Trusted Director, Venture Capital Investor and Advisor.

She was also a former Corporate Senior Vice President and global director of information security (GCISO, CISO) - at Comcast Corp & MGM resorts.

María Sastre

She has served as a global airline, cruise line and general aviation executive in the travel and tourism industry for more than 25 years. She is a board director for public and private companies, including Publix Supermarkets, Darden and Laidlaw Intl.

She is currently a Director on the Board of GuideWell Holdings (Florida Blue), General Mills, Miramar Services, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Helios Education Foundation, and The Conference Board.

Sastre is also a community service leader with board service supporting various non-profit organizations and past president of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Graciela Monteagudo

Independent director with experience in Fortune 1000 companies (ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO), WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) and extensive experience in nomination and governance (chair), audit, finance and compensation committees.

She has over 30 years of experience as a Global General Manager, President/CEO and Digital Marketer, primarily focused on fast-changing Fortune 500 multinational consumer goods, food, healthcare and retail companies, such as Procter & Gamble, Bristol Myers Squibb, Mead Johnson Nutrition and Walmart.

Monteagudo has a proven track record of successfully leading large and complex deals ($2 to $6 billion) in North and Latin America to accelerate sales growth and P&L success.

She was recognized by Women Inc. Magazine as one of the most influential corporate directors of 2019 and she was selected for Hispanic Executive Magazine's 2020 Best of the Boardroom feature and was also featured in Latino Leaders Magazine's 2019 Latinos on Boards report.

Ralph de la Vega

“Life is a journey. It doesn't matter where you start. The only thing that matters is where you end up and what you accomplish along the way. My journey as an immigrant who reached the shores of this great country without his family, without speaking the language and without any money is chronicled in the book Obstacles Welcome. It is a story of inspiration for all and proof that the American Dream is still alive,” it is pointed out by de la Vega on its LinkedIn profile.

De la Vega also notes:

My grandmother (my abuela) served as an inspiration for me when she told me "Ralph don't let anyone put limitations on what you can achieve". It is a quote that I use in almost every speech to inspire people to reach their dreams despites the many obstacles that we often face.

