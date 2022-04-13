2022 HACR Executive Programs, how to apply?

Throughout the year, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) presents a series of executive programs focused on leadership development and diversity training aimed at Latino audiences at different levels of corporate experience.

“Executive Programs offer the opportunity to supercharge your professional development and accelerate the human capital of Hispanic and Latino mid-to-senior-level corporate executives, board members, and rising talent,” it is noted in the description of these programs.

The 2022 #HACR Executive Programs will take place in Los Angeles, June 13-15, 2022. #HACREP22 will also be livestreamed for remote participation. We invite you to register today as an in-person or virtual attendee. Registration: https://t.co/DLI4H8fEDT #DiversityandInclusion pic.twitter.com/L4p9ppd0S8 — HACR (@HACRORG) April 7, 2022

Hispanic Executive Programs

HACR, which will carry out these new executive programs from June 13 to 15 in Los Angeles, California, assures that this is a unique opportunity for Hispanics to improve leadership development thanks to its specially designed educational plan.

There are four programs focused on accelerating the human capital of mid-to-senior corporate executives, board members and emerging talent, which include meetings with senior executives in Fortune 500 companies and corporate members of HACR.

From the organization of the event they highlight that “sessions will feature subject-matter experts and thought leaders in the areas of corporate governance, executive management, and talent development.” They also highlighted that in previous editions these programs have hosted dynamic speakers who are leaders in their field of expertise.

In the invitation to attend these executive programs they indicate:

In addition to our great content, network with fellow peers within and across industries! This is a gathering of professionals that you can relate to on a professional, personal, and cultural level. Get to know your peers while enjoying strengthening your executive potential.

The event will feature sessions on building trust through risk management, the benefits of executive coaching, better negotiation skills, leadership in times of crisis, the unique experiences of Latino corporate executives, executive culture, and more.

Among the sponsors of the event, important companies such as Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo, Microsoft, Bank of America, Ford, Liberty Mutual and Target stand out.

In addition to the face-to-face portion, it will also be broadcast live for remote participation. Click here to register.