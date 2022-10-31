Rochelle Garza, first Latina who seeks to be Texas Attorney General

Coming to the fore when, as an immigration attorney, she stood up to the Trump Administration to stop its attempt to prevent a migrant teen from getting an abortion, Garza is currently in a heated dispute with acting Attorney General Ken Paxton, a fight in which this Latina seeks to combat the consequences of the annulment of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court last June.

“Our state is under attack by politicians who have passed some of the most restrictive laws in the country and sided with special interests over Texans. It’s time for Texans to take a stand. I’m running for Texas Attorney General to be a voice for hard-working Texas families and protect their interests and our civil rights in court. As Attorney General, I will be the public defender for all Texans and will hold those in power accountable to the citizens of this great state. We will create a government that is truly of the people, by the people, and for the people,” stated Garza on her candidature website.

For civil rights

After obtaining her victory on the courts against Paxton in 2017, in the episode of the abortion of the migrant adolescent, in a decision that was called the "Garza notice,” which protects the access of immigrants to this practice, the candidate Latina has spoken out against civil fines of up to $100,000 for women who choose to do so.

It’s a beautiful day to make your vote count!



Visit https://t.co/QVUjXPxG7v to find your nearest polling location. pic.twitter.com/KoPArPMMXh — Rochelle Garza (@RochelleMGarza) October 30, 2022

“I’m in this for my daughter, I have a six-month-old little girl. I knew I was pregnant when I decided to run. I was nine weeks pregnant when the six-week abortion ban went into effect. I saw the writing on the wall … and I felt like I needed to step up,” highlighted Garza to Latinovations.

Lonely Latina

Garza, who grew up in Brownsville, in the Rio Grande Valley, is the only candidate of Latino origin who is a member of a major party who aspires to the relevant executive position in the next elections.

Although the Democrats also presented Latino candidates for the state Supreme Court, Garza is the one who tries to break the most barriers by being the first Hispanic nominated for attorney general, and if she wins, she would also become the first woman and Democrat to obtain a state executive position since 1994.

“I’m a fifth generation Tejana from the (Rio Grande Valley) region. I’m a civil rights attorney. I’m a mother and I’m here to beat criminally indicted Ken Paxton,” noted Garza to her supporters, referencing the securities fraud charges currently facing by the sitting prosecutor, who is also under investigation by the FBI for alleged abuse of power.