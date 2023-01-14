President of Peru assures that she will not resign

Dina Boluarte, who assumed the presidency after the dismissal of Pedro Castillo, assured in her television speech that her main interest is to continue promoting dialogue while asking Peruvians for forgiveness for possible wrong actions that her government has taken to try to recover peace and calm in some regions of Peru, where in the midst of different incidents of violence, 49 deaths have already occurred.

Affirming that she will not resign from her position, despite pressure from various political sectors, Boluarte will continue to focus on finding a peaceful solution to the social and political crisis that her country is currently experiencing.

“I apologize for this situation and for what has not been done to avoid these tragic events. But, just as I ask for forgiveness, as president I ask with all my heart that we reject violence, ”Boluarte stressed in her speech.

Election proposal for 2024

The president, who assured that her interest is not "to stay in power,” reiterated to the Congress of her country her desire to vote on the bill that seeks to advance the general elections to April 2024, something that has been firmly requested the protestants.

Likewise, Boluarte explained that the dialogue tables will be strengthened at the provincial and national levels, to try to find a solution to the social crisis that the country is going through.

Search for a peaceful way out

Emphasizing that her commitment is with the country in general and not with those who continue to protest violently, beyond apologizing, Boluarte also denounced the possible intervention of "foreign infiltrators" who were behind the acts of violence, and called the authorities to speed up the investigations opened by the Public Ministry to identify those responsible.

“I am not going to resign, my commitment is with Peru, not with that tiny group that is making the country bleed,” Boluarte highlighted in her speech.

Ante la comunidad internacional, la mandataria aseguró que el Perú seguirá apostando por el multilateralismo, la vigencia del Estado de derecho y la preservación de una democracia que atienda las necesidades ciudadanas más urgentes, en especial de los más vulnerables. pic.twitter.com/eteN3vMdGj — Presidencia del Perú (@presidenciaperu) January 13, 2023

Recognizing that behind the protests there is a just claim of the citizenry for unsatisfied and relegated demands for decades, the President made an urgent call to end the violence and find peaceful options to address these concerns.

Baluarte concluded by assuring that even before Castillo came to power, the country was in the midst of a serious political crisis in which they found themselves with “a polarized country, in conflict, where there are extremist sectors that seek to generate disorder and chaos with clear self-interest.”