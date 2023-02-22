Alejandro Toledo, former president of Peru, will be extradited from the U.S.

According to the Peruvian Prosecutor's Office, the United States Department of State approved the extradition of Toledo, who was president between 2001 and 2006, and must respond to his country's justice in the coming days.

“The Office of the Prosecutor of the Nation, as the central authority in matters of extraditions, informs that it has been learned that the Department of State of the United States of America granted the extradition of Alejandro Toledo Manríque, for the crimes of collusion and money laundering,” posted the official entity through its Twitter account.

Odebrecht's Shadow

Accused of receiving bribes from the Brazilian company, an investigation that has spread to different Latin American countries whose leaders have been dotted with these serious acts of corruption, Toledo has specifically been investigated for crimes of money laundering, collusion, and influences trafficking.

The accusations are made on account of the contracts awarded to the Brazilian firm for the construction of the Interoceanic Route between Brazil and Peru, a movement that would have represented Toledo the payment of millionaire figures.

In the midst of this case, former presidents Alan García, Ollanta Humala and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski were also implicated, as well as the three-time presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori.

About his arrest

Toledo, who was arrested in 2019 in California, where he has resided for the last few years, was in prison for 8 months due to risk of flight, although with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic he was able to be released from prison and placed under house arrest in March 2020.

Despite the fact that the United States court had given the green light for his extradition in September last year, arguing that it had found sufficient evidence to justify the decision, and after a California judge endorsed the measure, the final decision was in the hands from U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

According to DW, the former anti-corruption attorney, Ivan Meini, told the local press that “what should happen, in the next few hours or days, is that the governments agree on how to articulate Toledo's return to Peru.”

Most likely, after his arrival in the country, Toledo will be sent to pretrial detention while his trial is taking place, and would be held in the prison built on a police base in Lima where former presidents Alberto Fujimori and Pedro Castillo are also imprisoned.

“In this regard, the Office for International Judicial Cooperation and Extraditions of the National Prosecutor's Office has been coordinating with national and foreign authorities for the next execution of his extradition,” the Public Ministry complemented through Twitter.

Toledo, who traveled to the United States in 2017, has always denied the accusations, citing political persecution.