UFOs 2022: Pentagon published a new report

Without delivering definitive conclusions, greater emphasis is placed on airspace safety.

There were 510 reports of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) received by the United States government last year, sightings that, in addition to raising mysteries, have increased various concerns about national security since several of these objects were reported flying over sensitive military airspace.

Despite the fact that the declassified report does not offer proof of the existence of extraterrestrial life, the responsible authorities do highlight the presence of a possible threat.

The Pentagon stressed that while it cannot offer a reasonable explanation for unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), its detailed analysis found that UFOs have unusual flight characteristics that require further study.

Pentagon announces a new division

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, created exclusively to receive and analyze all reports of unidentified phenomena, many of which have been reported by military pilots, was opened by the Pentagon last year.

Working hand in hand with the other intelligence agencies to further assess such episodes, the new office must report any movement or notification of objects that may indicate that a potential adversary has new technology or capabilities.

Likewise, reports from the Pentagon's Office of Anomalies must also include any unidentified objects moving underwater, in the air, or in space, or anything moving between those domains, thus posing a new threat.

The Pentagon has also pointed out that thanks to its efforts to destigmatize the reports and emphasize that the objects can pose a threat, the number of these grew significantly.

The Defense Department, for its part, under pressure from Congress to investigate the so-called UFOs, has actively encouraged pilots and other personnel to report unexplained sightings.

About the report

The 510 objects noted in the report include 144 previously reported objects and 366 new episodes.

For both, the old and new cases, the analysis determined that most exhibit "unremarkable features" and could be characterized as unmanned aircraft systems or balloon-like objects.

A classified version of the report takes into account the number of such objects that were sighted near places where nuclear power plants operate or where nuclear weapons are stored.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence also highlights that these events pose a serious threat to national security, as they could be the product of information-gathering activity by adversaries.

