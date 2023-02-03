Lula da Silva points to Bolsonaro for attempted coup

Through an interview with the RedeTV network, the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, accused the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, of having planned the attacks perpetrated by thousands of far-right radicals on January 8.

The President assured that the attackers planned to carry out their plan on January 1, the day of his inauguration, but decided to postpone the attacks due to the high presence of police and supporters of the president in the streets.

Direct accusation

Referring to Bolsonaro as a “citizen," Lula indicated that "that citizen prepared the coup" and believes that he is still seeking to participate in a scenario like the one that occurred when a group of radical supporters invaded the Planalto palace and the buildings of the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate, and the Supreme Court.

For its part, the Supreme Court is conducting investigations into the serious events that have been classified as an attempted coup, including the former president for his alleged involvement by instigating his supporters to carry out the attacks.

Lula also took the opportunity to accuse Bolsonaro of genocide charges, recalling episodes of denial against vaccines, as well as the humanitarian crisis experienced by the Yanomami indigenous people.

Nesta quinta-feira (02), Kennedy Alencar estreia o programa 'É Notícia' com uma entrevista exclusiva com o presidente Luís Inácio 'Lula' da Silva. A partir das 23h15 você confere a entrevista na tela da RedeTV!, não perca. #ÉNotícia pic.twitter.com/rE1Xk0dPIJ — RedeTV! (@RedeTV) February 1, 2023

Friendly accusation

Lula's accusations were added to those of Senator Marcos do Val, close to the former president, who through his social networks pointed out to Bolsonaro to try to convince him to participate in a coup.

According to CNN, the senator locates Jair Bolsonaro in a meeting held last December to annul the results of the 2022 presidential elections, which gave victory to the current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The indictments offer information about a private meeting held on December 9 and organized by Bolsonaro and then-congressman Daniel Silveira, in which a plan to discredit the elections was proposed.

Do Val, who assured that he was told to incite the judge to say things that would raise doubts about the validity of the vote and the neutrality of the electoral tribunal, stressed that although Bolsonaro did not speak during the meeting, his silence gave the impression that there was an agreement.

Silveira, a former police officer whose term in Congress ended this week, was arrested Thursday on unrelated charges after allegedly failing to comply with court orders and tampering with his electronic ankle monitor, the result of a 2021 conviction for undemocratic acts.

Neither Bolsonaro's office nor Silveira's legal team responded to CNN's request for comment.

For his part, the president of the Superior Electoral Court and Supreme Court judge, Alexandre de Moraes, who is in charge of the investigation into the riots of January 8, ordered Do Val to make a statement to the Federal Police within five days, according to a document of the Supreme Court.