Democrats ready to defend the Affordable Care Act (ACA)

During the ACA's 13th anniversary celebration, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar and Vice President Ted Lieu held a press conference with Representatives Glenn Ivey and Jill Tokuda to discuss their support for the program.

“Vice President Lieu and I are joined by two incredible new congressmen coming to the 118th Congress, Glenn Ivey from Maryland and Jill Tokuda from Hawaii. I asked them to come and share how the Affordable Care Act has affected their communities. They bet on medical care and the Low Price Health Care Law,” Aguilar said.

During the intervention, they highlighted how more than 16 million Americans have health insurance thanks to the ACA, a law that, in addition to enjoying wide popularity, has become the longest-running and most impactful law in a generation.

Our agenda lowered health care premiums by an average $800 yearly for nearly 15 million Americans.



MAGA Republicans in Congress want to roll that back.



I won’t stand for proposals that make it harder for families to have peace of mind. pic.twitter.com/nUdZ7R4WaM — President Biden (@POTUS) March 27, 2023

“Since its passage in 2010, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has helped cut the U.S. uninsured rate nearly in half while significantly reducing racial and ethnic disparities in both insurance coverage and access to care — particularly in states that expanded their Medicaid programs,” points out a Commonwealth Fund report published by CBS.

The report also notes that prior to the implementation of the Medicaid expansion in 2013, an ACA provision that made more families eligible for Medicaid coverage, 40,2% of the Hispanic population, 24,4% of the Black population, and 14,5% of the white population were uninsured. By 2021, those numbers have dropped significantly to 24,5%, 13,5%, and 8,2%, respectively.

“With more than 5 million people gaining coverage between 2020 and 2022 over the course of the pandemic, the overall uninsured rate in the U.S. dropped to just 8%, a historic low,” assured the report.

ACA Defense

Democratic representatives, who want the program to continue, criticize the actions of Republican representatives, who continue to try to defeat programs such as ACA or Medicaid, arguing that they are inconsistent with the ‘debt ceiling,’ regardless of the benefits it provides in diverse communities.

“The Affordable Care Act is a statement of purpose; a statement about the nation we must be, where all people, no matter who they are, where they live or how much they earn, can access the health care they need,” posted President Biden through its Twitter account.

For the time being, positive numbers continue to accompany the ACA's efforts, including improved coverage rates for Black, Hispanic and white adults.

According to the study, the coverage gap between Black and white adults narrowed from 9,9 to 5,3 percentage points, while the gap between Hispanic and white adults narrowed from 25,7 to 16,3 points.

“We made history when the Affordable Care Act was signed into law. We took a big step forward in realizing a fundamental principle: That health care is a right, not a privilege,” stressed Biden.