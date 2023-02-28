New alliance between Hollywood and Mexico to promote the film industry in this country

Celebrating the announcement, which represents the possibility of creating nearly 1 million jobs in film production activities, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard launched a working group with executives from major studios and production companies to boost the production of new films and series in the country.

Expressing their broad interest, directors of 6 well-known film production companies, Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Universal, and Warner Brothers, as well as the group that brings them together, the Motion Picture Association, met with 50 Mexican mayors from 22 states, 17 state secretaries of economic development, and the secretary of state to learn about the multiple benefits that the region offers for the development of this activity.

The meeting, which took place at the Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles, California, was attended by the following executives:

Disney — Vice president of Global Public Policy Michael Lebovich and manager of Investment and Production Planning Gieselle Fine Netflix — Director of Content and Studies for Latin America and director of Public Policy for Mexico, Pierre Vandoorne, and the vice president of Content Acquisition for LA, Francisco Ramos Paramount — Senior vice president of Government Relations and Legal Counsel Keith Murphy Universal — Director of Government Affairs Yvette Estrada Warner Brothers — HBO vice president of Production Jay Roewe and HBO director of Production and Finance Jesse Saldivar Motion Pictures — General director for Latin America, Carla Sánchez Armas.

“Day 1 of the new path that we are going to travel together with the Hollywood entertainment industry to grow the creative power of Mexico. We are part of a working group with Netflix, Paramount, HBO, Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros, NBC Universal, and the Motion Picture Association with 50 mayors, 17 States of the Republic, and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs (SRE). More productions, more jobs and well-being in Mexico,” Ebrard highlighted through his Twitter account.

Día 1 del nuevo camino que vamos a recorrer juntos con la industria del entretenimiento de Hollywood para hacer crecer la potencia creativa de México !! pic.twitter.com/NJCA6sUxni — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) February 28, 2023

Valuable Bet

According to Forbes, the meeting served to establish a fresh outlook on the audiovisual industry in Mexico, which has been described by the Motion Pictures Association as an essential player in the streaming platform market, especially in the export market.

In addition to congratulating public officials for their respective presentations before Hollywood executives, Ebrard also highlighted the importance of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC), which has been a fundamental tool for the industry and the protection of intellectual property.

Likewise, during the meeting, the SRE highlighted how the creative industries contribute close to 54,000 million pesos directly, as well as 42,000 million pesos indirectly.

After the meeting, the parties agreed to continue this integration while seeking to join the High Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN) between Mexico and the United States, which, they assured, will facilitate coordination between authorities from both countries to promote growth in the audiovisual sector.