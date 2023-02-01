DeSantis seeks to ban diversity and inclusion initiatives at Florida universities

Through a statement and a press conference, the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, presented a higher education proposal that is based on the legislative reforms proposed during 2022 and that seeks to "educate and not indoctrinate.”

The objective of this initiative, according to DeSantis, is to prohibit state universities from spending money on bureaucratic diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and, instead, focus on basic courses rooted in the "Western tradition,” where in addition institutes focused on civic education at UF, FSU and FIU are strengthened.

“In Florida, we will ensure that taxpayer-funded higher ed institutions focus on pursuing truth, promoting excellence, and providing students with a foundation so they can think for themselves, not to enforce ideological conformity and political activism,” noted the governor through his Twitter account.

New higher education proposal builds off our 2022 reforms:

- Core courses rooted in Western tradition

- Elimination of DEI/CRT bureaucracies

- Bolster civics-focused institutes at UF, FSU and FIU

- Additional accountability for tenured faculty pic.twitter.com/XV6mExlzHJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 31, 2023

Measures against diversity

DeSantis' announcement follows a measure introduced earlier this year to ban public schools from teaching their students about critical race theory.

According to CNN, the proposal is a top priority for DeSantis' higher education agenda this year, which also includes giving politically appointed presidents and university boards of trustees more power over hiring and firing at universities, and urge schools to focus their missions on the future needs of Florida's workforce.

The governor also described diversity, equity and inclusion programs as "discriminatory" and assured that he will seek to prohibit universities from financing them, even if the source of the money does not come from the state.

Provocative announcement

To conduct the socialization of his higher education agenda, DeSantis chose a location near the New College of Florida, a public liberal arts college where he recently installed a controversial board mandated to remake the school in his conservative vision for higher education, which also met on Tuesday sparking protests on campus.

Added to this were the online statements of one of the new members of the board appointed by DeSantis, in which he assured that during the meeting they would seek to "terminate all contracts for the faculty, staff and administration of the school, and immediately rehire those faculty, staff, and administration that fit the new financial and business model.”

Governor DeSantis Announces Reforms for Florida’s Higher Education https://t.co/4sLMh6PfUK — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 31, 2023

Some analysts point to these ideological moves as natural steps DeSantis is taking to cement his presidential candidacy, taking advantage of these public stances on controversial issues to strengthen his position among conservatives.

"Governor DeSantis' proposal includes refocusing three Florida institutes on developing courses and curricula that can be used to educate the next generation on the values of liberty and constitutionalism," the statement concluded.