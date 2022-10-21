Juan Guaidó would finish his interim term in 2023

After two sources close to the opposition leader informed CNN about the apparent plans of the United States to withdraw recognition of the interim in January 2023, when a new period of legislative sessions begins, members of the National Assembly, a group of opposition politicians who were deputies between 2016 and 2021 and who still consider themselves legitimate legislators, consider that this action would mean recognizing Nicolás Maduro.

In the midst of a situation marked by a divided opposition, where Guaidó does not have a majority consensus to contest the presidency, as well as recent changes in international politics, especially with the reactivation of relations between the White House and the Miraflores Palace, as well as with the Colombian government, whose predecessor was one of its main allies, the future of the interim, which beyond a symbolic effect never exerted any type of counterweight to the Maduro regime, seems to be doomed.

The possible departure of Guaidó, who was recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries in 2019, including the United States, the European Union, and the Organization of American States (OAS), after Maduro won disputed elections in 2018, would occur at a time when the Venezuelan opposition seeks to elect a unitary candidate to compete in the next presidential elections in 2024.

For now, the interim president has not confirmed his participation.

Despite the fact that Guaidó continues to act as interim leader before international opinion, having the possibility of accessing the management of certain assets, in Venezuela he has not been able to exercise any political power and his influence has significantly decreased, especially after the ruling party recovered majority in the National Assembly in the 2020 elections.

Possible way out

While a source told CNN that Guaidó's departure had been negotiated "a long time ago,” someone close to the interim declared: "The point of the government in charge is going to be discussed. The Unitary Platform is not a single party but an alliance that represents 10 movements and everything that is voted for is by majority, that is, eight votes.”

For his part, a senior U.S. government official said: “We continue to recognize the interim government and the Venezuelans who want a peaceful return to democracy. It is up to the interim government to decide whether it wants to continue in a recognizable state.”

Estamos #EnVivoPorCNN.



Los Estados Unidos ratifica, una vez más, su reconocimiento a nuestra constitución.



La AN electa en 2015 y la presidencia encargada son un mandato constitucional hasta una elección libre que nos deben desde 2018. https://t.co/iTeHCh7CCS — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) October 21, 2022

While awaiting an official statement from the White House and the National Security Council in Washington, the opposition in Venezuela is preparing for a new stage in its struggle to end the government of Nicolás Maduro.