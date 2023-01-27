Peruvian Army intervenes to unblock roads

Warning that "blocking communication routes is a crime,” and pointing out that "to date 10 Peruvians have died because their ambulances or vehicles were stranded by obstacles and roadblocks,” the Inca country's Interior and Defense ministries warned that they will use all of the necessary force to regain control of national highways that have been declared in a state of emergency with the support of the Armed Forces and the National Police.

“The right to protest does not authorize the obstruction of the roads, much less can it overlap with the right to life of those people who need to be transferred to receive delicate treatments such as cancer, or who need oxygen and medicine to reach their regions to continue living," says the joint statement of the ministries.

Bloquear vías de comunicación es un delito. Hasta la fecha, 10 peruanos han muerto porque sus ambulancias o vehículos quedaron varados por obstáculos y tomas de carreteras. La @PoliciaPeru y las FF. AA. procederán de acuerdo a ley para garantizar los derechos de todos. pic.twitter.com/m9efkW5kI4 — Ministerio del Interior (@MininterPeru) January 27, 2023

Deadly closures

Due to the protests that are close to completing two months in Peru, which have caused blockades on different highways of the national road network, the most recent report from the Ombudsman released this Thursday, highlights figures from the Superintendence of Land Transportation of People, Cargo and Goods (Sutrán), which indicated that 88 roads were blocked.

In addition to the 10 people reported dead as a result of the road closures and traffic accidents, 46 civilians and a police officer have died in the midst of the clashes, leaving a total balance of 57 fatalities so far.

“The road blockade has also caused shortages and increases in the prices of basic food and fuel, and even in some regions it is putting the supply of drinking water at risk, which mainly affects the poorest Peruvians,” add the statement.

The Army arrives in Puno

The Peruvian Armed Forces made a presence in the department of Puno, near the border with Bolivia and the epicenter of the anti-government protests.

The soldiers and armored vehicles mobilized from the Moquegua and Tacna bases have gone to the Manco Capac Barracks in Puno, a region that has contributed to 21 of the fatalities in the protests.

According to the EFE agency, the military cleared the stones, earth and rubble that prevented passage on the Laraqueri highway, near the city of Puno, before the eyes of residents of the area.

"We call on those who persist in these illegal measures to desist from it, allow the peaceful unblocking of the roads and avoid confrontations with the forces of order that will act in defense of legality," the statement closes.